Safo Newman, in a video, showed his fashion sense as he promoted his new song All The Way, sparking reactions from social media users

In the video, the musician switched from his trademark beanie hat to a white one, pairing it with a white shirt, brown trousers and shoes

The musician, who Ghanaians have often criticised for his "poor" fashion sense, seemed to put more effort into the outfit

Ghanaian musician Safo Newman has caught the attention of Ghanaians after sharing a video promoting his new song, 'All The Way' on TikTok. In the video, the musician showed off a fresh look that set tongues wagging on the social media platform.

The musician, who has often been teased for his trademark black beanie hat, surprised Ghanaians by switching to a white one. He paired it with a white shirt, brown trousers, and matching shoes, an evident divergence from his usual style.

This change comes after frequent criticism from Ghanaians about his previous fashion choices, which were often seen as lacking in style. Colleague musician Shatta Wale was one of the most prominent people who put the musician under blast, calling for his management to get him a stylist.

Safo Newman's outfit sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

brony wan said:

"your lyrics are dope but the body moves is quite improving... blend it and craft beautiful 😍"

Ride with me wrote:

"Akoa S3 akrakuro… good lyrics tho Akokoa"

Naky commented:

"Improvement in dressing. Keep going"

Mr. Pillow commented:

"I think there’s some improvements in the dressing code ❤️😎"

𝖡𝖻𝖸 𝖻𝗈𝗂 said:

"Congratulations bro u have change the kujay"

Half ❤️‍🩹 Virgine reacted:

"I Think He Should Go All Out With English And A Little Twi It Will Help Him Very Well. Go My Gee Go Greatness Ahead"

Salma Mumin's dress goes viral

Salma Mumin made a statement on social media in her most recent post, flaunting her voluptuous figure and high fashion sense.

The beautiful lady became the talk of town on Instagram after releasing beautiful photos from her recent photoshoot.

Ghanaians took the opportunity to comment on Salma Mumin's audacious outfit and her costly long hairpiece.

