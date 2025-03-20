Shatta Wale's Everybody Like My Ting song has seen an uptick in traction ahead of his upcoming concert in the UK

Barcelona and Spanish youngster Alejandro Balde is the latest to express his admiration for the song

A video of him aggressively dancing to the song has stoked a frenzy on social media

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has courted attention online after a video of Spanish and Barcelona player, Alejandro Balde dancing to his song, Everybody Like My Ting popped up online.

In less than 24 hours after the 21-year-old football star posted the video, it has generated nearly three thousand comments with many Ghanaians swooning over the moment.

Everybody Like My Ting, released in 2014, is one of the several hits that marked Shatta Wale's rebranding from Bandana to Shatta Wale.

On TikTok, Shatta Wale weighed in on the frenzy after Balde's video saying,

"SM has been global for many years, Forget the talkatives."

The song has mysteriously seen an uptick in traction thanks to TikTok's virality.

Before Balde's video, Nottingham Forest players Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga were spotted singing the song word-for-word as they enjoyed a ride.

The frenzy surrounding the rise of Shatta Wale's classics comes a few days ahead of the latter's highly anticipated concert in London.

Osanju declares Shatta Wale the GOAT

Content creator Osanju was one of many Ghanaians who couldn't keep claim after Balde's dance video.

The comedian said seeing Alejandro Balde's dance video made him proud to be a staunch fan of the On God hitmaker. He said

"Shatta Wale is always going to be the greatest musician my eyes have ever seen."

Balde's love for Shatta Wale stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the love for Shatta Wale's music among EPL stars.

Qobby Mendel

But the Ghanaian boys made him love to dance with the song the boys too has to be praised 🙏🙏

qwamebills392

Rema was 20yrs old then he performed at the Ballon D’Or ceremony but trust me bro nobody cares in Nigeria 🇳🇬 😁😁😁 great news for SM fans

@Kwadwo all car keyz

Am happy u said ur eyes. That ur opinion. The truth matter is dat stonebwoy is greater than shatta a million tyms interms of music 🎶.

B.SAMU🇬🇭🇨🇵🇺🇸

When it comes to music Shatta Wale is like Messi in football, masa from generation to generation no one can be like them I swear💯

Barcelona over Fiona

Osanju am Barcelona fan and a Ghanaian. I would love to see things like this but don't see sheep and start de call am Goat😂 Where is he now, don't ever bring him to music anymore Cox that was then 😂

Virgil van Dijk cosigns Kojo Blak

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kelvynboy and Kojo Blak's song Excellent had made it on the Liverpool player Virgil van Dijk's playlist.

The player shared the Ghanaian duo's song Excellent on social media after Liverpool's huge win against Tottenham Hotspur knocking them out of the ongoing Carabao Cup tournament.

Van Dijk who captained the Reds to victory scored the fourth goal to cement Liverpool's next step in the tournament.

