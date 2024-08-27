A Ghanaian content creator, Adu Flatelo, recently ran into multimillionaire and business mogul Osei Kwame Despite

Adu Flatelo begged the business mogul for an endorsement and couldn't keep still after his request was fulfilled

A video of his interaction with Osei Kwame Despite has surfaced on social media

Ghanaian musician and content creator Adu Flatelo has earned a cosign from Osei Kwame Despite.

The serial entrepreneur and multimillionaire was riding in his plush Mercedes G-Wagon when Flatelo met him.

Ghanaian multimillionaire Osei Kwame Despite gifts content creator Adu Flatelo cash. Photo source: Instagram/AduFlatelo

Flatelo, affiliated with several Ghanaian superstars, including Shatta Wale, is known for his explosive takes on Ghanaian celebrities.

Last year, he had a fiery exchange with Akuapem Poloo after sharing explicit details of their alleged affair.

Flatelo, who considered his encounter with the business mogul an opportune moment, couldn't hide his excitement.

He leveraged the opportunity and requested Despite's endorsement. The founder of Despite Media and Despite Group of Companies, who rarely speaks on camera, fulfilled Flatelo's request.

He also reached into his purse and took out some cash, which he slapped into Flatelo's palm, doubling the latter's excitement.

Ghanaians react to Flatelo and Despite's encounter

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Flatelo's fulfilling encounter with Osei Kwame Despite.

worthyrich said:

"He is not thrilled because of the money, but rather because of the opportunity to meet a wealthy person who acknowledges him"

Stay_rich wrote:

"Sometimes, Is Not Just About The Amount Involved, Is About The Giver, The Love & Smoothness You Feel Meeting Him Alone Is Priceless! The Ghc200 Is Bonus... Brother Showed Genuine Luv 💞"

halfgiantt remarked:

"I thought he was driving a Benz bus oo🤣 until he raised the camera 🤣🤣"

user5111682757438 noted:

"I wish this was me 😂😂😂 Eiih Osei kwame despite ❤️💯💯💯"

neat_sam1BACKUPACCOUNT added:

"Flatelo don’t use the money always add it to your own money and trust me you will understand what l am trying to tell you one day ✅"

Despite welcomes Stevie Wonder to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that 25-time Grammy-winning composer Stevie Wonder finally fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a Ghanaian citizen.

Osei Kwame Despite led his entourage from the opulent East Legon Executives Men's club to host a special birthday dinner for the American superstar.

