Actress Jackie Appiah caused a stir on social media when she refused to dance when musician Lasamid serenaded her with his hit song, Puul

The video was captured at the official launch of Gino Jollof Mix at the company's factory on August 26, 2024

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the viral video wished Jackie had danced a little bit or even sang the song

Canadian-Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah was serenaded by Ghanaian musician Lasmid at the official launch of Gino Jollof Mix, which took place at their factory on August 26, 2024.

Jackie Appiah refuses to dance as Lasmid serenades her with Puul.

Lasmid serenades Jackie Appiah

The moment Lasmid mounted the stage at the Gino product launch, he decided to interact with the guests and fans by stepping down and walking among them.

The musician approached Jackie Appiah, who was seated in the front row next to her manager, Samira Yakubu, while performing his currently trending song, Puul.

The star actress was all smiles as he serenaded her with one of the trending Ghanaian songs making waves, including rapper Sarkodie, who was spotted promoting it.

Guests who were around the ever-gorgeous Jackie cheered her on in a quest to get her to dance. Others admired the moment and took out their smartphones and iPhones to capture it.

Lasmid performs for Jackie Appiah.

Reactions to video of Lasmid serenading Jackie

Many people in the video's comment section wondered why Jackie Appiah did not dance when Lasmid performed one of his hit songs, Puul, for her at the Gino event.

Others also admired how she maintained composure, terming it as demure and classy, among other fancy names.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video sighter on GhKwaku's Instagram:

__maa.ame__ said:

"Jackie and Her Manager❤️ I admire them so much🥹"

pretty_mercedesgh said:

"Very demure, very classy, very beautiful❤️"

abenaboampongmaa said:

"This is beautiful to watch on a Monday afternoon😍😍😍I smiled throughout 🤭"

waynemcmckay said:

"The lyrics tho. 😂 adey feel sm way bi !!!"

so_angieshine said:

"Jackie is such a lady 😍😍😍"

brainyabillion said:

"@lasmidofficial1 dey use performance toast @jackieappiah bi that oo😂😂😂"

efyacutiepie said:

"Ei so what will happen if @jackieappiah dances a bit 😂😂😂 omg too much classiness ha 😂 it all love ❤️"

