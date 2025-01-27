Gospel singer Empress Gifty was invited to perform at an alumni function at the Aburi Girls Senior High School

The bereaved singer gifted the final-year students of Aburi Girls GH₵10k and promised them a free concert

Her explanation impressed scores of fans who are rooting for the singer after she recently buried her mother

Ghanaian singer Empress Gifty threw Aburi Girls Senior High School into a frenzy when she arrived for her performance.

She was invited to a function as part of the school's 99-year group homecoming and 25th anniversary.

The high school established in 1946 is one of Ghana's most successful second-cycle educational institutions with enviable alumni including Elsie Effah Kaufmann, the quiz mistress of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

The students swarmed over the singer as she moved from her vehicle to the worship center for her performance.

The Watch Me hitmaker's stint at Aburi Girls was her first after burying her late 70-year-old mother Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan.

During Empress Gifty's performance, the singer paused and promised to dash the final-year students GH₵10k.

She established that the money was in honour of her late mother, her biggest cheerleader throughout her music and media careers.

Empress Gifty also promised to join the students later this year when they are about to write their final exams for a free concert.

In her interaction with a select few of the students who couldn't let her leave without hugs and photos, she said:

"I'll bring my band, and colleague musicians so we come and worship with you for free."

The singer posted her moments from the school and shared her admiration for her young fans.

"It was an awesome moment at Aburi Girls Senior High School today. I really had a wonderful time with the old students and current students. Beposo Hann, Nyame Ne Hene."

Empress Gifty's performance at Abugiss stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Empress Gifty's first performance after burying her late mother.

ADEPA’S PERFUMERY said:

"Mommy May the Lord bless and increase your territories 🙏🙏."

user3742406395938 wrote:

"Empress is really happy seeing these children around ❤️."

Eshun Sandra remarked:

"God these girls are ours ooo …..forcefully take over each and every life present, the enemy will not have power oover any of them in Jesus name🙏🏾…..these ones will never know failure in Jesus name."

Eunice Armah Okine noted:

"Aww this is beautiful 🥺 at least she smiled and laughed."

ohemaabeauty707 shared:

"Not me removing what is on her hair 😩😩😩it so beautiful 🙈🙈🙈🙈😂 stubborn student abiii😩😩."

