Actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo caused a frenzy on social media when she shared an old picture on her Instagram page

In the old picture, she was dressed in sportswear: an oversized jersey top and a pair of shorts that were her size

The photo got many people admiring her growth, while others made fun of the fact that she was into sports in her childhood

Actress and business mogul Akuapem Poloo caused a stir on social media when she shared an old picture of her from primary school.

Akuapem Poloo drops an old photo

In the old picture, Alkuapem Poloo, a staunch Carid B fan, was dressed in a football jersey. The number on the oversized top of the jersey differed from that on the shorts.

In the old photo, she placed her right foot on the ball, kept a straight face, and posed elegantly for the camera.

The memorable moment was captured on a dusty field with unkempt grass; at that time, the socialite had short hair.

Reacting to her old picture, Akuapem Poloo talked about how far she had come and how far God had brought her.

"😆😆😆🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ “life” But Alhamdulillah for how far he has brought me 🙌"

Akuapem Poloo's old photo.

Reactions to Akuapem Poloo's old photo

Many people in the comment section could not believe that Akuapem Poloo was a footballer in her childhood after seeing the old photo.

Others gave her names, such as senior footballer and Abedi Pele, as they dropped hilarious reactions to her old picture.

Below are the opinions of her fans on her Instagram page:

wiztraget1 said:

"You have probably come a long way that’s why you always go hard in Life keep it up Dear Sunshine❤️"

realjhib said:

"Snr player bi that. Baller papapaa nie 😍✌️"

itz_ohemaayaa said:

"Journey indeed is a blessing... Keep being blessed hajia ❤️"

hassanul_bakri said:

"Once a baller always a baller keep shining hajiya HANIYA ❤️🙌"

sellyabanyi said:

"God is indeed great in all he does 🙏🏾😍❤️❤️❤️"

the_welaga said:

"Eeeiii we were once Abedi Pele too??😂"

gasconi_iscorrupt said:

"Then time star player 😂🔥"

