Global site navigation

Josh Winterhalt, the martial artist married to Sarah Wayne Callies
Celebrity biographies

Josh Winterhalt, the martial artist married to Sarah Wayne Callies

by  Racheal Murimi 4 min read

Josh Winterhalt is an American martial artist and instructor, best known as the husband of acclaimed actress Sarah Wayne Callies. With a profound interest in martial arts, he has made a name for himself in mixed martial arts (MMA). Discover insights into his early life, career, family, and more.

Josh Winterhalt and his wife, Sarah Wayne Callies (L) and Sarah Callies, during an NBC event (R). Photo: John Sciulli, Mike Coppola (modified by author)
Josh Winterhalt and his wife, Sarah Wayne Callies (L) and Sarah Callies, during The Weinstein Company's "Wind River" premiere (R). Photo: John Sciulli, Amanda Edwards (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Josh Winterhalt is a distinguished martial artist and instructor.
  • He began his martial arts journey at seven.
  • Josh has extensively trained in Tae Kwon Do, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Judo.
  • He currently trains martial arts students.
  • Josh Winterhalt has been married to Sarah Wayne Callies since 2002, and they share two children.

Josh Winterhalt's profile summary

Full nameJoshua M. Winterhalt
Popularly known asJosh Winterhalt
GenderMale
Date of birth18 August 1975
Age49 years old (as of March 2025)
Zodiac signLeo
Place of birthNew Hampshire, United States
Current residenceVancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityCaucasian
ReligionChristianity
EducationDartmouth College
Eye colourDark brown
Hair colourBlack
Height in centimetres175
Height in feet and inches5'9"
Sexual orientationStraight
Marital statusMarried
WifeSarah Wayne Callies
ChildrenKeala Wayne Winterhalt, Oakes Wayne
OccupationMartial artist, instructor

Read also

Is Joe Shiesty the NFL's next big superstar? Inside his rise and career

Josh Winterhalt's bio

Josh Winterhalt is a martial artist and instructor born on 18 August 1975 in New Hampshire, United States. He is 49 years old as of March 2025, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Josh is an American citizen of Caucasian descent. He prefers keeping details about his personal life out of the limelight, so information about his early childhood, parents, and siblings is not publicised.

After finishing high school, Josh Winterhalt enrolled at Dartmouth College, a private Ivy League research university in Hanover, New Hampshire, USA.

What does Josh Winterhalt do?

Winterhalt developed an interest in martial arts at an early age. He began his martial arts journey at seven, learning Tae Kwon Do from Grandmaster Hee Il Cho. He remained committed to Tae Kwon Do, and by the age of 14, he received his first black belt. Winterhalt also experimented with grappling and Judo and even tried Hapkido.

Read also

DMX's kids: Complete list of all 15 names and ages uncovered

Later, he trained for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under the tutelage of the iconic Royce Gracie, eventually earning a second black belt. In addition to Tae Kwon Do and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills, the American martial artist is a black belt in Judo.

Over the years, Josh Winterhalt has built a flourishing martial arts and MMA career, imparting his knowledge to many students and equipping them for competitive martial arts engagements.

Insights into Josh Winterhalt's wife and children

The martial instructor is married to Sarah Wayne Callies, an American actress best known for her roles as Sara Tancredi in the television series Prison Break and Lori Grimes in AMC's The Walking Dead.

Winterhalt and Sarah are parents to two children: a daughter and a son. Speaking about parenthood and her kids interests in an interview with Poeple, Sarah said:

Read also

Meet Dr. Turner Kufe, Lindsay Hubbard's boyfriend and baby daddy

My eldest wants to be a surgeon, so there is certainly a certain kind of creativity there, but he doesn't want to be in fine arts. My youngest loves to build. He builds worlds, and they blow my mind, the things that he will come up with and the thoughtfulness that he'll put into it

Their first child, daughter Keala Wayne Winterhalt, was born on 20 July 2007. She is 17 years old as of March 2025.

Following her mother's footsteps, Keala made her acting debut in 2014 as Grace in the action thriller Into the Storm. In 2019, she appeared in the TV series Unspeakable, portraying pre-teen Mya Sanders.

In 2013, Josh and Sarah expanded their family by adopting a son, Oakes Wayne, through a transracial adoption. They have maintained contact with Oakes' birth mother, ensuring that he remains connected to his cultural roots.

Read also

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix's boyfriend, Daniel Wai

How did Josh Winterhalt and Sarah Wayne Callies meet?

Josh Winterhalt and Sarah Wayne Callies met at Dartmouth College in the mid-1990s. On 21 July 2002, they married in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. Later, they relocated to Canada.

FAQs

  1. Who is Josh Winterhalt? He is a distinguished American martial artist and instructor.
  2. How old is Josh Winterhalt? The instructor was born on 18 August 1975 in New Hampshire, United States, and is 49 years old as of March 2025.
  3. Where did Josh and Sarah meet? The two met at Dartmouth College, where they were both students.
  4. When was Josh Winterhalt's wedding held? Josh and Sarah tied the knot on 21 July 2002.
  5. Who is Josh Winterhalt's daughter? His daughter is Keala Wayne Winterhalt, a rising star in the film industry.
  6. Do Winterhalt and Sarah Wayne Callies have a son? The couple adopted a son, Oakes Wayne, in 2013.
  7. Where do Josh Winterhalt and his family live? They reportedly live on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. They have also lived in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Read also

Who is Jennifer Landon's husband? All about the Yellowstone actress's dating life

Josh Winterhalt is an American martial artist and instructor. He rose to prominence for being the husband of the prominent Hollywood actress Sarah Wayne Callies. The two met during their time in college and got married in 2002. Josh and Sarah are parents to two kids, Keala Winterhalt and Oakes Wayne.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Michael Corleone Blanco's wife, Marie Ramirez De Arellano. She is a Cuban-American reality TV personality and entrepreneur. Together with Michael, they starred in the hit reality TV series Cartel Crew for three seasons.

Marie Ramirez and Michael Blanco have been married since 2021 and share a daughter, Faith. Discover details about Marie's background, career, and marriage.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Racheal Murimi avatar

Racheal Murimi (Lifestyle writer) Racheal Murimi is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She has over three years of experience in creating content. Racheal graduated from Dedan Kimathi University of Technology with a bachelor's degree in BCom, Finance. She has amassed sufficient knowledge working on various topics, including biographies, fashion and lifestyles, guides, and more. In 2023, Racheal finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach her at wambuimurimi254@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: