Josh Winterhalt, the martial artist married to Sarah Wayne Callies

Josh Winterhalt is an American martial artist and instructor, best known as the husband of acclaimed actress Sarah Wayne Callies. With a profound interest in martial arts, he has made a name for himself in mixed martial arts (MMA). Discover insights into his early life, career, family, and more.

Josh Winterhalt's profile summary

Full name Joshua M. Winterhalt Popularly known as Josh Winterhalt Gender Male Date of birth 18 August 1975 Age 49 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth New Hampshire, United States Current residence Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Education Dartmouth College Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Height in centimetres 175 Height in feet and inches 5'9" Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Sarah Wayne Callies Children Keala Wayne Winterhalt, Oakes Wayne Occupation Martial artist, instructor

Josh Winterhalt's bio

Josh Winterhalt is a martial artist and instructor born on 18 August 1975 in New Hampshire, United States. He is 49 years old as of March 2025, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Josh is an American citizen of Caucasian descent. He prefers keeping details about his personal life out of the limelight, so information about his early childhood, parents, and siblings is not publicised.

After finishing high school, Josh Winterhalt enrolled at Dartmouth College, a private Ivy League research university in Hanover, New Hampshire, USA.

What does Josh Winterhalt do?

Winterhalt developed an interest in martial arts at an early age. He began his martial arts journey at seven, learning Tae Kwon Do from Grandmaster Hee Il Cho. He remained committed to Tae Kwon Do, and by the age of 14, he received his first black belt. Winterhalt also experimented with grappling and Judo and even tried Hapkido.

Later, he trained for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under the tutelage of the iconic Royce Gracie, eventually earning a second black belt. In addition to Tae Kwon Do and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills, the American martial artist is a black belt in Judo.

Over the years, Josh Winterhalt has built a flourishing martial arts and MMA career, imparting his knowledge to many students and equipping them for competitive martial arts engagements.

Insights into Josh Winterhalt's wife and children

The martial instructor is married to Sarah Wayne Callies, an American actress best known for her roles as Sara Tancredi in the television series Prison Break and Lori Grimes in AMC's The Walking Dead.

Winterhalt and Sarah are parents to two children: a daughter and a son. Speaking about parenthood and her kids interests in an interview with Poeple, Sarah said:

My eldest wants to be a surgeon, so there is certainly a certain kind of creativity there, but he doesn't want to be in fine arts. My youngest loves to build. He builds worlds, and they blow my mind, the things that he will come up with and the thoughtfulness that he'll put into it

Their first child, daughter Keala Wayne Winterhalt, was born on 20 July 2007. She is 17 years old as of March 2025.

Following her mother's footsteps, Keala made her acting debut in 2014 as Grace in the action thriller Into the Storm. In 2019, she appeared in the TV series Unspeakable, portraying pre-teen Mya Sanders.

In 2013, Josh and Sarah expanded their family by adopting a son, Oakes Wayne, through a transracial adoption. They have maintained contact with Oakes' birth mother, ensuring that he remains connected to his cultural roots.

How did Josh Winterhalt and Sarah Wayne Callies meet?

Josh Winterhalt and Sarah Wayne Callies met at Dartmouth College in the mid-1990s. On 21 July 2002, they married in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. Later, they relocated to Canada.

FAQs

Who is Josh Winterhalt? He is a distinguished American martial artist and instructor. How old is Josh Winterhalt? The instructor was born on 18 August 1975 in New Hampshire, United States, and is 49 years old as of March 2025. Where did Josh and Sarah meet? The two met at Dartmouth College, where they were both students. When was Josh Winterhalt's wedding held? Josh and Sarah tied the knot on 21 July 2002. Who is Josh Winterhalt's daughter? His daughter is Keala Wayne Winterhalt, a rising star in the film industry. Do Winterhalt and Sarah Wayne Callies have a son? The couple adopted a son, Oakes Wayne, in 2013. Where do Josh Winterhalt and his family live? They reportedly live on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. They have also lived in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Josh Winterhalt is an American martial artist and instructor. He rose to prominence for being the husband of the prominent Hollywood actress Sarah Wayne Callies. The two met during their time in college and got married in 2002. Josh and Sarah are parents to two kids, Keala Winterhalt and Oakes Wayne.

