Sista Afia has trolled Efia Odo after the socialite publicly disassociated herself from Eats Avenue, a restaurant she claimed to own

The pair were previously at each other's necks, with Sista Afia alleging that the restaurant did not belong to Efia Odo, which she vehemently denied

Weeks after their beef, Efia Odo had a misunderstanding about the true ownership of the eatery, leading to her disassociation from them

Ghanaian singer Sista Afia has mocked socialite Efia Odo following her public disassociation from Eats Avenue, a restaurant she previously claimed to own.

The two have had a history of public clashes, with Sista Afia earlier alleging that the restaurant did not belong to Efia Odo, an accusation Efia strongly denied at the time.

The situation took a turn when Efia Odo announced her decision to step away from Eats Avenue after confusion over its true ownership.

She advised her followers to visit the restaurant at their own risk. This announcement came just weeks after Sista Afia had questioned Efia Odo's claims of ownership, with many social media users now feeling that Sista Afia's suspicions were justified.

The controversy around Eats Avenue intensified when Efia Odo blocked a Twitter user named Prince TOD after he criticized her for not being transparent about the restaurant's ownership.

Shortly after, Efia Odo shared documents on social media that appeared to confirm her part-ownership of the business. However, despite the documentation, she still chose to distance herself from the venture.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

"Last last na everybody go chop breakfast!🥳😂😂😂"

"If you want to talk to @Efiaodo1 go straight to the point ! Don’t go through the corners"

."..Na everybody go chop sacking. 🤣"

Efia Odo on single fathers

Efia Odo is no stranger to controversy. She, however, had a lot of people on her side when she shared her opinion on single fathers.

YEN.com.gh reported that the socialite disclosed on a podcast that she did not have a problem dating a single father.

She explained why she did not have a problem with it, and many folks agreed.

