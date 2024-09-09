Efia Odo will no longer be in charge of restaurant, Eats Avenue, launched six months ago

The socialite announced that she had severed ties with the company using social media

Her decision comes shortly after people raised concerns about ownership of Eats Avenue

Efia Odo has distanced herself from Eats Avenue, a plush restaurant in East Legon that launched less than a year ago.

This comes after concerns about the venture's actual ownership surfaced on social media.

Efia Odo's rival, Sista Afia, was one of the earliest to raise suspicions about the restaurant's ownership.

Recently, Efia Odo blocked a Twitter user named Prince TOD after he blasted the socialite for hiding details about ownership of Eats Avenue.

On September 9, Efia Odo shared documents on social media establishing that she was a part owner of the business. On X, she said:

"My 40% ownership of Eats Avenue Restaurant is very factual & backed by law. I don’t necessarily need to be at the helm of affairs as a proud legal Owner. If in doubt, kindly refer; Reg. No. CS033890324 & TIN: C0063837021 on the Ghana Register of Companies records. Thank you."

Efia Odo also announced her decision to distance herself from Eats Avenue and told fans to patronise the restaurant at their own risk.

Netizens react to Eats Avenue's saga

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Efia Odo's decision to disassociate herself from Eats Avenue.

@NiiWiaboEsq said:

"Thought you had 40% shares? And “Eat at your own risk” is potentially defamatory"

@styles_jp8 wrote:

"Thought you said you have 40% shares??? So now you are tarnishing your company's image? I'm confused anuanom"

@0panaa_1 noted:

"Them sack company owner ah how ?"

@GhanaYesu_ remarked:

"Few minutes ago, you were saying you own 40%, and now you’re saying you’re not affiliated to Eats avenue again? This means you’ve sold your percentage so now the only restaurant you have now is your toto?"

@BenopaOnyx1 added:

"Someone who owns 40% of the restaurant got no affiliation with it and people can eat there at their own risk? Lmao"

Efia Odo flaunts her restaurant's food

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo had received several good reviews from fans about Eats Avenue after posting her menu on social media.

The new business owner also shared videos of some meals from her restaurant, leveraging increased traction after reviving her feud with Sista Afia.

