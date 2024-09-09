Actress Nana Ama McBrown and her former UTV bosses, Kennedy Osei and Fadda Dickson, were seen engaged in a hilarious conversation

The video was captured at the one-week celebration of the life of the late Mrs Kate Opoku Acheampong, the mother of Despite's wife, Mrs Ewurama Osei, on Sunday, September 8, 2024

The video warmed the hearts of many social media users who admired the fact that McBrown still had a good relationship with her former bosses

Actress Nana Ama McBrown was at the one-week observation of the late Mrs Kate Opoku Acheampong, the mother of Mrs Ewurama Osei and mother-in-law of Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

The event was held on Sunday, September 8, 2024, and many dignitaries were there to mourn with the bereaved family.

McBrown hangs out with Kennedy Osei and Fadda Dickson at a funeral. Image Credit: @menscook and @cocktails_essentials_gh

Source: Instagram

McBrown meets former bosses

In a video that surfaced online, Mrs McBrown Mensah arrived in style in her black corset gown that showed her fine bosoms.

She was seen engaged in a hilarious conversation with her former UTV bosses, Fadda Dickson, the General Manager of Despite Group, and Kennedy Osei ESQ, the Lawyer and General Manager at Despite Group of Companies.

They hugged and laughed in a viral video that has melted the hearts of many social media users who believed the actress did not leave UTV on good terms.

McBrown, Fadda Dickson and Kennedy Osei.

Reactions to McBrown vibing with her ex-bosses

Many people in the comment section talked about how beautiful the video was as they watched McBrown bond with her former bosses from UTV.

Others also talked about how beautiful she looked at the one-week observation of the late Mrs Kate Opoku Acheampong.

Below are the heartwarming opinions of social media users:

hayfordaklaku said:

"So McBrown, does she rest at all? She is everywhere."

sadickaishatu said:

"Beautiful soul Nana my love."

kaakyirie said:

"She brings love wherever she goes. Keep it up Nana."

shidalove_1.0 said:

"Hate this beautiful woman at your own risk❤️❤️❤️"

ezeanyamargaret7653 said:

"A woman with confidence ❤️🇬🇭🇺🇸"

fruggiesgh__ said:

"Beautiful for watch 😍"

keshiagyamfi said:

"Fadda is a 🔥nice man and gentle"

primal_shirtssuits said:

"Healthy relationship for a healthy soul 💕❤️❤️"

McBrown interacting with sympathisers.

McBrown splashes money on Maame Dokono

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown celebrated veteran actress Maame Dokono at her 80th birthday celebration and book launch on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

Amid singing and dancing, the Onua Showtime host sprayed GH¢100 notes on the veteran actress, who gladly collected them on her lap.

Many people admired McBrown's generosity, while others loved how Maame Dokono was being celebrated.

Source: YEN.com.gh