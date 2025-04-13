Vision, Hearts share honours, Kotoko held by Bechem United

Vision FC and Hearts of Oak played out a thrilling 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema Newtown, showcasing the fierce competitiveness of the Ghana Premier League's Round 27.

Hearts of Oak took the lead in the 38th minute through defender Kelvin Osei Asibey, who rose highest from a set-piece to head the ball past the Vision goalkeeper, giving the Phobians a slender lead going into the break.

However, their advantage was short-lived. Just three minutes into the second half, Vision FC responded with an equaliser through Meschack Sowah Adjetey, who calmly slotted the ball home after sustained pressure from the hosts.

The goal invigorated Vision, who played with renewed passion and intensity, looking the more dangerous side as the match progressed. Substitute Emmanuel Akansase nearly turned the game around for Vision in the 60th minute with a powerful low shot, but it grazed the post and went narrowly wide.

While the first half was evenly contested, Vision edged the second half in terms of attacking threat. Hearts of Oak will once again rue their inability to secure a win on the road, while Vision can take pride in a performance that arguably deserved more than a single point.

Kotoko held by Behcem United

Elsewhere, Asante Kotoko also dropped crucial points at home following a 1-1 draw with Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The Porcupine Warriors entered the fixture with a slim lead at the top of the table and were looking to consolidate their position, but Bechem had other plans.

The visitors stunned the home crowd in the 69th minute when Darlvin Yeboah finished off a well-worked move to put Bechem in front. Kotoko, with their title hopes in mind, pressed forward in search of an equaliser and were awarded a contentious penalty late in the game. Albert Amoah converted the spot-kick, salvaging a point for the hosts.

Despite extending their unbeaten run to seven matches, Kotoko were left frustrated at full-time. Head coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum and his players were visibly disappointed, aware that they had missed an opportunity to remain clear at the top. With Bibiani GoldStars beating Young Apostles 1-0 in Bibiani, they are now level on points with Kotoko.

Bechem United, coming off back-to-back defeats, executed a disciplined game plan. Solid at the back and dangerous on the counterattack, they nearly walked away with a valuable away win and will take confidence from their resilient display.

Looking ahead, Kotoko face a tough away fixture against Accra Lions, where any further slip-ups could prove costly in the title race. Bechem United will host GoldStars in a pivotal clash that could further influence the title run-in.

