Tyrone Marghuy has announced his admission to enrol in the University of Pennsylvania, one of eight universities that make the Ivy League

The prodigy's former alma mater, Achimota School, has shared its excitement about the news

The school's message has garnered significant traction online, considering its history with Tyrone Marghuy

Former Achimota School student Tyrone Marghuy has gained a full scholarship to study Computer Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania in the US.

He announced his admission on social media, sparking excitement among many Ghanaians who have been rooting for him since his ordeals with Achimota School began.

Achimota School alumnus Tyrone Marghuy gets Penn admission Photo source: X/TyroneMarghuy

Source: Twitter

Achimota School hails its alumnus

Tyrone Marghuy gained widespread popularity after his triumphant battle with the prestigious Achimota School.

In 2021, the school almost denied the Rastafarian student admission because of his dreadlocks. Tyrone's parents, who refused to take the school's condition of cutting their ward's hair, sought legal redress and won.

The young man went on to pass his WASSCE with distinction, which helped him attract a full scholarship to his new Ivy League destination.

Achimota School sent a congratulatory message to its high-flying alumnus. Many Ghanaians thronged the comments to remind the school of its discriminatory attempt to deny Tyrone Marghuy.

Ghanaians pounce on Achimota School

Earlier, YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Achimota School's message to Tyrone Iras Marghuy following his admission to the University of Pennsylvania.

@2phonebby wrote:

"achimota school and all the other panyin totos on this app that backed them should be so shy"

@wentirim said:

"I like how you locked the replies. Like you go hear am waaa"

@OsmanMutaru noted:

"Congratulations you are an asset to mother Ghana if Ghanaians had not stood up to support this boy achimota school would have used their colonial and outdated policies to denied him education"

@Bridget_Otoo remarked:

"History maker. He’s changed Achimota with his hair for life !!!! I just don’t understand why white kids are allowed to wear their hair anyhow yet Rasta man can’t… eiiiii"

Tyrone Marghuy excels in SAT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tyrone Iras Marghuy had flaunted his excellent SAT scores on social media.

The prodigy's total score of 1500 puts him in the 99th percentile of candidates globally, making him eligible for admission to top Ivy League schools.

Source: YEN.com.gh