Ghanaian-Lebanese influencer Quitachie left many people in awe of how well she celebrated her 22nd birthday on October 9, 2024

On social media, she posted pictures and videos of the luxury items she bought herself and a well-decorated pink birthday cake

Many of Quitachie's fans celebrated her in the comments, while others admired the luxury items she displayed on social media

Famous Ghanaian-Lebanese YouTuber and influencer, Quitachie, marked her 22nd birthday in grand style on October 9, 2024.

YouTuber Quitachie celebrates her 22nd birthday with luxury items. Image Credit: @quitachie

Source: Instagram

Quitachie celebrates her birthday

Unlike other birthday celebrants who throw lavish parties and celebrate with others, Quitachie decided to spend her birthday on luxury items.

The famous content creator is known for flaunting luxury items such as the Apple Vision Pro, which she bought for GH¢40,000 in March 2024.

In a carousel post on her social media pages, Quitachie shared pictures of herself posing with two giant roses, one pink and the other red.

She also flaunted multiple items from luxury brands such as Gucci, Van Cleef, Chanel, Hermès and others worth millions of Ghana Cedis.

The bedroom in her luxury apartment was decorated with bubble balloons with the number 22 and heart-shaped pink and red balloons.

The YouTuber also shared a video of herself putting a lit candle on a pink-themed medium-sized cake with 'OMG 22' written on top in icing.

Below are the birthday photos Quitachie posted:

Reactions to Quitachie's birthday celebrations

Many people took to the comments section to wish Quitachie a happy birthday. Others also admired how lavishly she celebrated her 22nd birthday.

Her fervent followers on social media were in awe of her age as they advised her to live a healthy lifestyle, considering the type of food content she posts.

The lovely birthday wishes and reactions of fans are below:

tl.kobbi said:

"Now this is how to celebrate 🎉 very demure unlike some others 🥳"

lifeof.babe_guchi said:

"Happy birthday to mom 😍😍😍"

gisty_turny said:

"Hello princess .. have a good week ... I really love your content and hope to meet you one day"

trinidad_wedjong said:

"Happy Birthday my favourite ❤️. May the lines continue to fall into pleasant places for you. ❤️🎂🎁"

@Gh02013620 said:

"Herh you go enjoy life keep on herh just 22 . We love u for standing up for the right cause but we hope u eat clean a little so as to avoid any issues by 30 okay ? ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

