Brian Asamoah II, a Ghanaian-American NFL star, visited Ghana and paid homage to Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

The Minnesota Vikings linebacker expressed pride in his heritage while donning traditional kente cloth at the Ga Mantse's palace

Asamoah’s homecoming visit aimed to strengthen cultural ties and inspire the youth to appreciate their roots

Brian Asamoah II, the talented American National Football League (NFL) star, has made a memorable homecoming trip to Ghana.

On his arrival in the motherland, he visited Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, the king of Accra, to pay homage to the revered traditional leader.

A Ghanaian-American NFL Star, Brian Asamoah, visits the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II. Photo credit: @brianasamoah/IG.

During his visit, Asamoah expressed pride in his heritage and gratitude for the warm reception he received at the Ga Mantse's palace in Accra.

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II warmly welcomed Brian Asamoah II, acknowledging his roots and achievements in the US.

The Ga Mantse further praised Asamoah for staying connected to his heritage and encouraged him to continue representing Ghana with pride.

Donning the traditional Ghanaian kente cloth, Asamoah's visit was filled with cultural immersion, tradition and a deep sense of connection to his roots.

He spent time learning about Ga customs and traditions and the significance of the Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II's role in Accra's history.

The meeting is expected to strengthen ties between the royal family and the NFL star, who hopes to inspire others to explore and appreciate their heritage.

Brian Asamoah is a professional American football player in the NFL. Photo credit: @brianasamoah/IG.

Below is the video of Brian Asamoah's visit to the Ga Mantse's palace:

Brian Asamoah's exploits in the US

Brian Asamoah, now 24, was born to Ghanaian parents and raised in Columbus, Ohio.

The young athlete has been making significant strides in the National Football League (NFL) since being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.

As a linebacker for the Vikings, the professional American football player of Ghanaian descent has accumulated a total of 30 combined tackles, with a career-high of 17 recorded during his rookie season in 2022.

Before joining the Vikings in 2022, Brian Asamoah had committed to the University of Oklahoma to further his football career.

While at the University of Oklahoma, after redshirting during his inaugural year in 2018, he recorded 23 tackles and two sacks in the subsequent 2019 season.

In the 2020 season, he participated in eleven games, earning nine starting positions and leading the team with a total of 66 tackles, alongside two sacks and one interception.

In 2021, during his junior year, Brian Asamoah started 10 of 12 games, amassing 90 tackles and forcing two fumbles.

