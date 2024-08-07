Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Kweku Flick has allegedly lost his dad, Mr Osei Kofi, who was well-known as Pointed

Rapper Kweku Flick's dad, Mr Osei Kofi, aka Pointed, has allegedly passed on as many Ghanaians take to social media to console him with heartwarming messages.

Kweku Flick's dad passes on.

Source: Instagram

Kweku Flick loses dad

According to a report by popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Kweku Flick's dad passed on in the morning on August 7, 2024.

Zionfelix made the sad announcement on his Instagram page and wrote the details below in the caption;

"Musician @kwekuflick loses dad, Mr. Osei Kofi (AKA Pointed) Mr Osei passed on this morning."

Unfortunately, the cause of death is not yet known. However, many people have taken to social media to post the rapper's photo and that of his dad and left heartwarming messages to console him.

Below are photos of Kweku Flick and his dad.

Ghanaians consoled Kweku Flick

Many Ghanaians in the comment section wrote lovely messages and pleaded with Kweku Flick to accept their condolences.

Below are the lovely messages:

leslie77474 said:

"May his soul rest in peace 🪦 😢"

wriscris said:

"Oh 🙏🏾🙏🏾.. May his soul rest in peace"

imkwaw said:

"My condolences bro 😢"

monygod6 said:

"Sorry bro. High spirit. God be on your side through it all. God bless"

mr_khalidgram said:

"Oh slowwww 😢😢😢 may his soul rest in peace

hamza_ama43 said:

"May his soul rest in peace😢"

alassamadu said:

"Abrabo y3 adaadaa😢😢😢. May His soul rip"

Lil Win recorded a song with Kweku Flick

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Lil Win worked on his first project after the gory accident which took the life of a three-year-old boy, Nana Yaw, in Kimasi.

The actor shared a video of his recording session with Kweku Flick while on his sick bed recovering from his injuries. The video of the two artistes performing their new song has sparked mixed reactions online.

Source: YEN.com.gh