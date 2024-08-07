Global site navigation

Kweku Flick Loses Dad, Ghanaians Console Him With Touching Words: "It Is Well"
Music

Kweku Flick Loses Dad, Ghanaians Console Him With Touching Words: "It Is Well"

by  Geraldine Amoah 2 min read
  • Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Kweku Flick has allegedly lost his dad, Mr Osei Kofi, who was well-known as Pointed
  • According to a report by famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Mr Osei unfortunately passed on in the morning on August 7, 2024
  • Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their condolences to Kweku Flick and his family as they mourn the passing of their beloved Mr Osei

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Rapper Kweku Flick's dad, Mr Osei Kofi, aka Pointed, has allegedly passed on as many Ghanaians take to social media to console him with heartwarming messages.

Kweku Flick and his dad, Kweku Flick Songs, Kweku Flick World Cup Song, Kudus Dey
Kweku Flick's dad passes on. Image Credit: @kwekuflick
Source: Instagram

Kweku Flick loses dad

According to a report by popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Kweku Flick's dad passed on in the morning on August 7, 2024.

Zionfelix made the sad announcement on his Instagram page and wrote the details below in the caption;

Read also

Abigail dances to KiDi and Blacko's Lomo Lomo in viral video

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

"Musician @kwekuflick loses dad, Mr. Osei Kofi (AKA Pointed) Mr Osei passed on this morning."

Unfortunately, the cause of death is not yet known. However, many people have taken to social media to post the rapper's photo and that of his dad and left heartwarming messages to console him.

Below are photos of Kweku Flick and his dad.

Ghanaians consoled Kweku Flick

Many Ghanaians in the comment section wrote lovely messages and pleaded with Kweku Flick to accept their condolences.

Below are the lovely messages:

leslie77474 said:

"May his soul rest in peace 🪦 😢"

wriscris said:

"Oh 🙏🏾🙏🏾.. May his soul rest in peace"

imkwaw said:

"My condolences bro 😢"

monygod6 said:

"Sorry bro. High spirit. God be on your side through it all. God bless"

mr_khalidgram said:

Read also

Mugeez gets rid of his dreadlocks, gets clean shave and flaunts his new look in a photo

"Oh slowwww 😢😢😢 may his soul rest in peace

hamza_ama43 said:

"May his soul rest in peace😢"

alassamadu said:

"Abrabo y3 adaadaa😢😢😢. May His soul rip"

Lil Win recorded a song with Kweku Flick

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Lil Win worked on his first project after the gory accident which took the life of a three-year-old boy, Nana Yaw, in Kimasi.

The actor shared a video of his recording session with Kweku Flick while on his sick bed recovering from his injuries. The video of the two artistes performing their new song has sparked mixed reactions online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Geraldine Amoah avatar

Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldine.amoah@yen.com.gh.

Hot: