Ghanaian rapper Kweku Flick and his family held a private funeral for his late father Mr Osei Kofi at Ampabame Town Centre House on October 18, 2024

Famous YouTuber Dr Likee, aka Ras Nene, Gunshot, Wasa Broni and several others were there to sympathise with the bereaved family

Many Ghanaians took to social media to sympathise with Kweku Flick and his family as they bid farewell to his father

Ghanaian rapper Kweku Flick buried his father, the late Osei Kofi on October 19, 2024, after a private funeral that took place at Ampabame Town Centre House.

Kweku Flick buries dad

Many sympathisers and Ghanaian celebrities were there to mourn with Kweku Flick and his family.

Famous YouTuber and content creator Dr Likee, aka Ras Nene, Gunshot, Wasa Broni and several others were there to sympathise.

Videos from the funeral grounds went viral on social media, and many users expressed their condolences to the Ghanaian rapper and his family.

At the funeral, Kweku Flick and his siblings read a tribute to their late father, videos also showed him and his family crying uncontrollably.

Kweku Flick and his siblings read the tribute.

Reactions to Kweku Flick's dad's funeral

Below are the heartwarming messages from Ghanaians to Kweku Flick and his family as they buried his father, Mr Osei Kofi:

mr._shine_richy said:

"When all people are crying so much around you at that moment you’re definitely breakdown in tears as well"

fks_myons said:

"It's not easy but take heart superstar🕊💪"

jackyjoe22 said:

"Be strong 💪🏼 fam 😢 accept my condolences 😢💐

im_ewenam said:

"Hmm it not easy oo"

tiffeta_music said:

"It’s a different feeling altogether. If you’ve ever been at such a point you will understand"

Dr Likee and Gunshot's arrival at the funeral.

Kweku Flick in tears.

Wasa Broni and his team at the funeral.

