Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has blamed Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako for the accident involving his 16-year-old which claimed two lives

In his latest appearance on UTV's United Showbiz, Arnold minced no words when he described the car crash a manslaughter

For him, it was bad parenting from Bishop Amoako and his wife that has led their son to do what he did

Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has criticized Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako over his son's recent East Legon accident.

Salifu Amoako's 16-year-old, Elrad, crashed a Jaguar SUV he was driving into an Acura on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

The crash resulted in a fire which burned two 12-year-old girls, Maame Dwomoh Boateng and Justine Agbenu, to death.

UTV's Arnold Baidoo blames Bishop Salifu Amoako for his son's car crash. Photo source: @arnoldbaidoo

Source: Instagram

Following the crash, Bishop Amoako, his wife, Mouha, and one other, Linda Bempah Bonsu, were arrested and charged with permitting an unlicensed person to drive. The court granted them bail.

Not long after getting bailed, Salifu Amoako released a video in which he knelt to beg forgiveness from the Ghanaians and the bereaved families.

Arnold describes East Legon crash as manslaughter

Reacting to the incident and Bishop Amoako's apology on UTV's United Showbiz, Arnold indicated that he was not moved by the apology.

He characterized the East Legon accident as more than a mere mishap and labelled it a case of manslaughter resulting from negligence.

He did not mince words when assigning blame, pointing to what he perceives as a failure in parenting. He specifically called out Bishop Amoako and his wife, suggesting they bear responsibility for the tragic outcome.

"It's hard to imagine that two kids were trapped in the burning car. It's heartbreaking, and you can only think about the pain their parents must be feeling. This tragedy could change their parents forever. They couldn't even be with their children in their last moments to comfort them," he said.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians mourn East Legon accident victims

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaians continue to mourn the passing of the two young girls.

A vigil has been scheduled for family, friends, and other Ghanaians to honour the memory of the girls.

Ahead of the vigil on Friday, October 18, 2024, some sympathisers have thronged the accident site with flowers and condolence messages.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh