Several members of the Ghanaian clergy have rallied behind Salifu Amoako after the fatal accident in East Legon

Reverend Obofour has weighed in on the accident which led to the death of two teenagers in East Legon

His remarks have garnered significant traction on social media

The founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Obofour, has joined the tall list of clergymen appealing to families of the East Legon accident to empathise with Prophet Salifu Amoako.

Salifu Amoako's 16-year-old, Elrad, crashed a Jaguar SUV he was driving into an Acura on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Reverend Obofour and Prophet Salifu Amoako Photo source: Facebook/ReverendObofour, Facebook/SalifuAmoakoAttah

Source: Instagram

The crash resulted in a fire which burned two 12-year-old girls, Maame Dwomoh Boateng and Justine Agbenu, to death.

The embattled Salifu Amoako has rendered an apology to the families with a video of him weeping and kneeling.

His apology came after his appearance in court with his wife, Mouha, and one other, Linda Bempah Bonsu, who was arrested and charged with permitting an unlicensed person to drive. The court granted them bail.

According to Reverend Obofour, Salifu Amoako possesses an unquestionable character as a servant of God and has been a great senior to him in church leadership.

During a recent sermon, Obofour spoke about the accident and appealed to the families of the victims to empathise with the embattled religious leader.

"He's a humble person. We're all rallying behind him. We know the situation is hard. But please, he has apologised, and I'd want to do the same," Obofour said as he kneeled on his church's podium.

McBrown and Dumelo mourn East Legon accident victims

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaians continue to mourn the passing of the two young girls.

Several stars, including Nana Ama McBrown, John Dumelo, etc., attended a vigil scheduled for family, friends, and other Ghanaians to honour the memory of the girls.

Source: YEN.com.gh