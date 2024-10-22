Joyce Blessing has excited fans as adorable moments with her children gain traction on social media

The single mother, despite her divorce and martial woes, continues to enjoy her life as a mother of the young boys

Fans took to social media to share their admiration for the seasoned gospel singer and her family

Ghanaian gospel singer Joyce Blessing has gained significant traction on social media after she posted a recent photo of her kids.

The three young and handsome boys looked happy and healthy as they posed beside their mother.

Joyce Blessing flaunts her children. Photo source: Instagram/TheUnbreakablejb1

The mother and her kids wore white outfits which many took as a signal of their victorious life so far. The I Swerve hitmaker is a single mother raising her kids.

Four years ago, the singer parted ways with her husband and then manager, Dave Joy, in what became one of Ghana's most bitter celeb divorces.

The divorce brought up unconfirmed reports that they had been unfaithful to each other.

Despite their marital woes, the gospel singer continues to practice her craft and entertain her audience with her songs.

Recently, she released a remixed version of her song Over Do featuring Ghanaian rapper Amerado.

Fans hail Joyce Blessings

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Joyce Blessing's adorable photo with her kids.

Akosua Asomaning remarked:

You are tough wai,mum of three boys 😂😂😂😂

PROF NOLDY✍🏼🇬🇭 noted:

The middle child ❤️💯🙏… Hold him with extra care… and don’t ever give up on Him no matter what… He is a King Star 🌟 and it will take a lot of energy for Him to shine bright.. Charge up Mama❤️💯🔥🙏

SANDY PRAISE_OFFICIAL💜 wrote:

They said the gospel artist doesn't like it when the up coming once sing their songs but you have proven them wrong🥰God bless you mommy 🙏

millibee.com said:

Am always taking inspirition from you 3boys single hmmm God help me

Akosua Asomaning added:

Joyce Blessing on King Paluta secular debate

YEN.com.gh also reported that Joyce Blessing had weighed in on the recent debate about secular and gospel songs in Ghana.

The gospel musician said she considers King Paluta's Aseda a gospel song and has no issue with people patronising it.

Her remarks come after a Catholic priest was forced to apologise for singing one of King Paluta's songs in church.

Source: YEN.com.gh