Gyakie's new song, Days Pass By, has taken off in the UK after her latest star-studded activation

Top stars from Nigeria and the UK were spotted at the event, which precedes Gyakie's highly anticipated album

Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for Gyakie's progress in the music industry

On Friday, October 18, Ghanaian singer Jackline Acheampong Gyakie released her new song, Days Pass By.

The singer recently hosted a session in the UK to mark the release of her new song, which precedes her highly anticipated album.

Gyakie hosts a party in the UK with top stars in attendance.

This year, the singer has been tactical with her releases as she prepares to offload her debut album since she jumped onto the music scene in 2019.

In between her two releases this year, the singer has kept her name afloat with her social media presence and CSR activities. She was one of several celebrities who joined Ghana's Stop Galamsey Now protest in Accra.

KJ Spio, the featured artist on Gyakie's latest song, Days Pass By, hosted the release party in the UK.

Global stars, including Nigeria's Phyno and Falz, were spotted at the event.

Fans hail Gyakie

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Gyakie's latest event in the UK.

@iamobinna23 said:

"I’m just hoping one day you’ll invite me for a dinner and we play“need me” song the whole night. I just can’t wait 🥺❤️"

@Qonggi wrote:

"What’s Falz doing with my baby"

Gyakie sprays money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gyakie had garnered significant traction on social media with her latest gig in Berekum.

Her fans in the community flattered her with a grand welcome. An impressed Gyakie popped out the roof of her four-wheel drive with her torso sticking out and threw several Cedi notes in the air.

