Sarkodie has released his first single after his critically acclaimed hip hop mixtape Championships

The celebrated Ghanaian rapper recruited Nigerian youngster Victony for the new record Jailer

Victony has shed light on how the trending new single came to being

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has shared his first single after releasing his widely talked about Championship mixtape.

The single, Jailer, produced by UK-based hitmaker, Jae5 has registered nearly 200k hits on YouTube alone barely 24 hours after its release.

Victony speaks about his collaboration with Sarkodie

Sarkodie's new song features Afrobeats sensation Victony. The 23-year-old Nigerian star behind top Afrobeats hits, including Soweto, delivered his signature vocals on Jailer.

According to Victony, he and Sarkodie worked on the song two years back. Sarkodie is known for his carefully planned rollouts, which often require a long incubation time for his songs.

Fans thronged the comments section with positive reviews as they hailed Sarkodie's efforts with Victony.

Fans react to Victony's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Victony's account of his debut collaboration with Sarkodie.

@iamslick said:

"Obidi dey hoard songs too much. Ah.You p3 you tie tracks for cloth inside hide am like old lady"

@unimagbebia wrote:

"One of the things I find confusing with music. Like, why was the track not released throughout this period? Sometimes, they're never released."

@chinoxx___ noted:

"At least you only waited 2 years and it’s a banger. That man has songs hoarded since 2017 😫"

La Meme Gang to drop new album

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's compelling boy band La Meme Gang which was disbanded years ago had reunited for a new project.

The group, comprising singer Darkovibes, rappers Rjz, $pacely, and Kiddblack, dominated the airwaves and amassed impressive streaming numbers with multiple hit songs before disbanding in 2023 to focus on their solo music careers.

The new album True Colors, expected to be released on Friday, November 1, will mark the music collective's first project since their Let's Start a Riot EP in 2023.

