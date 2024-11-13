Kalybos has opened up about his marriage and the reason for wedding his wife Antwiwaa, admitting that wealth played a role

Ghanaian actor Kalybos has stated that wealth played a role in his decision to marry his wife, Antwiwaa.

The actor said this as a guest on the Girls Aloud podcast when asked about his reasons for marrying her.

Kalybos acknowledged that his wife was financially successful when he was asked about his motives for settling down with her.

This statement caught the attention of many social media users, who saw his response as sarcastic.

Some folks suggested that Kalybos was not entirely serious and might have made the comment to throw off the panellists as the question was not relevant.

Kalybos and Antwiwaa went to the altar on November 11, 2023, in a star-studded wedding.

Kalybos remarks about his wife stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users in response to Kalybos' comments on his marriage motives.

Yaw Homework commented:

"I’m even getting married to one lady bi because of her money….i no wan suffer abeg."

KojoEA reacted:

"He is speaking the truth and passing it if as a joke.😂"

bnaa37 reacted:

"He’s being sarcastic 😂😂.. abi that’s what you want to hear."

PHENAS_ORGANICS commented:

"This is what Ghanaians want to hear.Simple 😂. A man too should get a good marriage wai."

kwaku_settings said:

"Bɛɛma nso kɔ awareɛ pa aa, ɛyɛ."

Kalybos discusses leaving his ex

In the same interview, Kalybos also talked about his previous relationship and what led to its demise.

YEN.com.gh reported that he said he dated her for five years but things were not going as he'd planned.

Kalybos added that being in a relationship for a long time does not necessarily equate to a marriage.

