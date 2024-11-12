Oheneba Jude: Chez Amis Gifts TikToker GH₵5K And $500 After His Visit To Her Restaurant, Fans React
- Oheneba Jude and Dr Louisa visited Chez Amis restaurant to eat Acheke and tilapia after his dental makeover
- Chez Amis met the TikToker at the restaurant's car park and gifted him GH₵5K and $500 for patronising her business
- The video of Chez Amis gifting Oheneba Jude money at her restaurant triggered reactions on social media
TikTok sensation Oheneba Jude could not contain his emotions as Ivorian-born Ghanaian food entrepreneur Chez Amis gifted him money.
The popular content creator recently travelled from his home in Kumasi to Accra to undergo a dental procedure to fix his teeth at dancehall musician Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Satekla Ansong's Charisma dental clinic.
Oheneba Jude had previously complained about the insults he got from his critics because of his damaged teeth and begged Dr Louisa for assistance.
After completing the first part of the dental procedure, the TikToker hopped into a car with Dr Louisa and headed to Chez Amis' restaurant to eat Acheke and tilapia.
Chez Amis gifts Oheneba Jude GH₵5K, $500
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Oheneba Jude and Chez Amis were spotted interacting at the restaurant's car park after the TikToker and Dr Louisa had their meal.
Chez Amis, who expressed excitement at seeing the content creator patronise her business, gifted him GH₵5K and an additional $500.
The entrepreneur's kind gesture made Oheneba Jude emotional as he thanked her and recorded the moment. He said he considered Chez Amis like a mother and promised to visit her restaurant regularly.
Chez Amis encouraged him to visit her and pledged to fund his plane tickets whenever he plans to return to Accra from his home in Kumasi.
Watch the video below:
Oheneba Jude, Chez Amis stir reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
khenstone commented:
"Hher, she no prepare sef mpo nie. Money is good mmheern."
tailored__by_nyonyo said:
"It is like I will join this content creator ooo😂😂😂😂."
manboteg said:
"In this life errh, love and light will always lead. Always stay positive ❤️."
theempress_1 commented:
"I'm so happy for Jude. He’s so humble👏👏👏."
pretty_baraka said:
"Awww, God bless you, Chez Amis 👏🙏."
appiah813 said:
"Jude's blessings are coming in day after day👏."
Naa Ashorkor invites Oheneba Jude on date
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Naa Ashorkor invited Oheneba Jude to a Fufu date before her stage play at the CCB Auditorium in the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
The actress said she always felt excited whenever she watched Oheneba Jude's videos on social media and urged his fans to notify him of her invitation for the date.
Oheneba Jude took to his official TikTok page to share a video of his reaction to Naa Ashorkor's invitation to him for the Fufu date.
