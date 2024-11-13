Oheneba Jude, in a video, celebrated after he recovered his official TikTok account following its recent ban

The content creator was spotted passionately singing Empress Gifty's Watch Me song on the streets

Oheneba Jude's numerous followers flooded the comment section to join in on his wild celebrations

Ghanaian social media sensation Oheneba Jude was overjoyed as he regained his TikTok account after a short ban.

In recent months, the Kumasi-based content creator has become a household name in the Ghanaian social media space for his outlandish eating habits and antics at various food joints in the country.

Oheneba Jude's official TikTok account, which had amassed over 200k followers, was banned on the platform in violation of its policy on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

The TikToker, who had previously travelled from Kumasi to Accra to fix his teeth at Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla's Charisma dental clinic, was left distraught and was spotted shedding tears in a viral video.

He later created backup accounts and urged Ghanaians to follow him on them. Following the intervention of his followers and other prominent content creators, Oheneba Jude has regained his TikTok page.

Oheneba Jude celebrates after recovering TikTok account

Oheneba Jude took to his TikTok page to announce his return to the platform. He shared a video of himself celebrating the successful recovery of the account.

In the video, the content creator expressed excitement as he hit the streets and raised his hands to signify victory. He also flaunted his recently fixed teeth as he recorded himself.

The TikToker also sang gospel musician Empress Gifty's 2024 song, Watch Me, produced by Kuami Eugene.

Oheneba Jude also thanked his followers for the love and support he received from them after his TikTok account was banned.

Watch the video below:

Fans celebrate Oheneba Jude's TikTok account recovery

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

M.O.B said:

"Awwww nice 👍 🥰. We are happy for you, bro 😂."

sharoneagyeman commented:

"Jude Jude. Masa, don't concentrate on those who don't like you. rather concentrate on those of us who love you. ❤️."

D said:

"You see the massive love we, your followers have for you? We thank God."

Maame Akosua Gyamfua remarked:

"Today, please eat Banku for us 😅😅😅😅😅."

KWAHU ABETIFI NII BA OBOUR BA commented:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 Carlos, each and every one good God Almighty bless you all abundantly Amen Amen Amen 🙏 🙌 👏 ❤️😊 ☺️🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Chez Amis gifts Oheneba Jude money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chez Amis gifted Oheneba Jude GH₵5K and an additional $500 for patronising her restaurant with Dr Louisa.

The content creator got emotional as he expressed his gratitude to Chez Amis for the kind gesture.

Chez Amis encouraged him to visit her and pledged to fund his plane tickets whenever he plans to return to Accra from his home in Kumasi.

