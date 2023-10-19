Shatta Wale has berated 3Music TV's Olele Salvador after the latter commented on his comedic make-up video

In a series of Twitter posts, Shatta Wale verbally assaulted the pop culture journalist in English

The posts have incited Shatta Wale's hardcore fanbase to further abuse the 3Music Network journalist

Ghanaian musician and self-acclaimed African Dancehall King has rained insults on pop culture journalist and influencer, Olele Salvador.

This was after the journalist doubles as a co-host on 3Music's Culture Daily morning show commented on a video of Shatta Wale drenched in make-up interacting with his TikTok fans.

Olele Salvador's comment on X read "Onukpa, you have a song with @Beyonce! Have you lost your crown to being a king already?"

Shatta Wale insults Olele Salvador of 3 Music TV

An unamused Shatta Wale, who recently won the most coveted artiste of the year award at the 7th edition of the Taabea Ghana Music Awards descended on Olele Salvador after the latter's reality check reminder was served on Twitter.

Shatta Wale instantly authored seven posts, three of which were public X voice notes to verbally abuse the journalist who was recently heralded by many netizens for his tremendous efforts to document the spontaneous Occupy Julorbi House protest.

He in turn responded with a single brief comment, quoting four Bible verses, with one from Proverbs 19:20 which reads 'Take good counsel and accept correction- that's the way to live wisely and well."

This obstructive response still attracted more abuse from Shatta Wale's SM fanbase.

Netizens join Shatta Wale to abuse Ghanaian pop culture journalist

Shatta Wale's fan base continues to fan the flame, reacting to Olele Salvador's response to Shatta Wale's backlash.

@ShadrackAmonooC said

Now E turn Gospel Preaching ..Eiiii Ghana Music Industry.. Dabidabidanidabi

@TheFrafraGod said

but why you tagging her though? you could have passed your message without that.

@Vivabrownpaper said

I don’t get the sense behind tagging of Beyoncé by a journalist and when he’s confronted he posts scriptures. Is this what’s best for our entertainment sector ? Needless things nkoaaa for Ghana

Shatta Wale says he is better than Sarkodie and Stonebwoy

In one of his many responses to Olele, Shatta Wale established that he was better than Sarkodie and Stonebwoy. He cited Stonebwoy's fire-arm incident at the VGMAs in 2019 and Yvonne Nelson's claims that she was forced to abort a child while dating Sarkodie.

