Influencer Princess Burland was overjoyed when she, actress Efia Odo, and influencer Gisela Amponsah's podcast hit 71k views in 24 hours

She took to her X account to share a screenshot of the video on YouTube and wrote an emotional caption

Ama's post sparked massive debate in the replies, while others congratulated them for a successful podcast

Influencer and business mogul Princess Burland was overjoyed when she, actress and socialite Efia Odo, and influencer Gisela Amponsah's controversial podcast went viral and clocked several views on YouTube.

Ama Burland celebrates as her, Efia Odo and Gisela's controversial podcast hits 71k views in 24 hours. Image Credit: @princess_burland, @efia_odo and @giselaamponsah

Source: Instagram

Ama Burland celebrated the podcast

The YouTube video was the first episode featuring Ama, Efia, and Gisela as they introduced themselves and cleared up rumours and misconceptions about themselves.

Efia Odo opened up about her past relationships with musicians Shatta Wale and Kwesi Arthur; Gisela Amponsah spoke about her toxic relationship with her dad, among other things.

On the same podcast, Ama Burland opened up about how she made thousands of dollars from being an influencer. They also talked about other influential personalities in the entertainment industry.

Taking to her X account, Ama Burland was overwhelmed with emotions as she shared how well their content was performing on YouTube.

"71k views in less than 24 hrs. Omg. 33f3 bo tan shi okw3 🥹❤️"

Efia Odo used her official X account handle, @Efiaodo1, to react to the post in the replies by saying;

"Girlll we litttt"

Ama Burland's post about the podcast.

Reactions to Ama Burland's post

Many people congratulated her and the rest of the podcast's cast. Others lashed out at them in the replies about them not being aware that the information they shared on the podcast would have definitely made them trend.

Below are the diverse opinions from social media users:

@Sincerely_AO said:

"Congrats baby! 🥳🥳🎊🎊"

@RedHatPentester

"These are the podcasts that get a lot of traffic because of the content. What were you expecting?"

@eddievanbossu_

"Kwɛ! Kwɛ!! Kwɛ!!! Nyɛ yaa nyɛ hiɛ 🤣🤣🤣"

@nickirich14

"Proud of yall! Keep it up ❤️"

@UmarAbu10940264 said:

"Heaven knows I’m not one of them, nothing will coerce me to watch .. there are better podcasts.. before you insult me. That’s my opinion"

@SwarleyBWith said:

"What do you expect you guys were professional spoke very well and I enjoyed it. I hope this continues because it’s gonna be part of my girls podcast YouTube channel that I love to watch."

Efia Odo addressed past relationship with Kwesi Arthur

YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo, in a discussion on the Rants, Bants And Confessions podcast, spoke about her past relationship with Kwesi Arthur.

The socialite disclosed that she and Kwesi Arthur were never in a romantic relationship and were only friends until they fell out.

Many social media users trooped to the comment section to share their opinions about Efia Odo.

