Bill Asamoah's infamous remarks about Dr Likee have opened him up to several harsh criticisms

A woman recently berated Bill Asamoah for understanding Dr Likee's impact on the Kumwaood industry

In her rants, she opened up about Bill Asamoah's attitude when he was in his prime

Ghanaian actor Bill Asamoah's infamous claim that Dr Likee should not be tagged as the saviour of the Kumawood industry has stoked a rating debate.

A Ghanaian woman is channelling her frustrations at Bill Asamoah for calling out Dr Likee. Source: DarlynBill, officialRasNene

Dr Likee, also known as Akabenezer or Ras Nene, has become a towering giant in the Kumasi-based film industry and nationwide.

Colleagues like Papa Kumasi, Wayoosi, and others have credited Dr Likee for Kumawood's resurgence.

in a recent interview, Bill Asamoah argued that acknowledging Dr Likee as such could bring division among the stars.

A Ghanaian woman named Linda Osei on TikTok has slammed Bill Asamoah for failing to duly acknowledge Dr Likee's impact in the industry.

The woman recounted Bill Asamoah's moments in his prime and how he used to treat the people around him.

"When Bill Asamoah was huge, he used to be rude towards his fans."

She questioned Bill Asamoah's efforts in raising up the next generation of Kumawood stars, comparing him to Dr Likee, who has been the backbone behind several youngsters, including Kyekyeku and Seniorman Layla.

Fans react to Linda Osei's rant about Bill Asamoah

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Linda Osei's remarks about Bill Asamoah's career.

kwabenadanso827 said:

"Bill Asamoah is arrogant and if you've watched his movie's u will know, always his Lacoste neck was always standing and shoulder too🤣🤣🤣"

KIKI LITTLE wrote:

"it's true he once came to a funeral at my hometown...he went to an information center to announce that nobody should come near him for a picture 😂"

izzay man noted:

"yes my sister is true i know that guy he is typically Arrogant bill Asamoah, i fight with him some time a go"

Dr Likee replies Bill Asamoah

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee had reacted to the frenzy surrounding his impact.

In an interview, Dr Likee said he had not asked anyone to call him the saviour of the industry.

He added that his fulfilment comes from the number of people he uplifts and not the tag from his colleagues.

