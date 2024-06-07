Bill Asamoah, in a video, served some customers who came to patronise food at his recently opened restaurant in East Legon

The Kumawood legend could be seen happily handing over packs of food to some ladies who visited the restaurant

Many Ghanaians hailed him for his business acumen and were happy to see him doing well, praying that his business would succeed

Ghanaian actor Bill Asamoah, a legendary figure in the Kumawood film industry, recently opened his new restaurant in East Legon.

In a video, Bill was recently spotted serving customers at his establishment, a scene that quickly grabbed the attention and admiration of social media users.

In the video, the actor can be seen behind the counter, personally handing over packaged meals to a group of ladies who had come to enjoy his restaurant's food. His cheerful demeanour got the beautiful ladies smiling as they received their food.

The sight of the Kumawood legend engaging directly with customers has warmed hearts on social media. Many have expressed their admiration for Bill Asamoah's smart transition from the movie industry to the food business. Bill Asamoah is reported to own multiple businesses.

Bill Asamoah warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

spiritual said:

Eiiiiiiiiiiiii this ashantis dem be wise pass business dont go there,this people dey love money,dem dey smell money, Jews of ghana

user1217133587342 commented:

Chairman I’m around A$C mall Chale u people should surprise me err the way people Dey chop the food

omanhene Kwabena said:

Buy food and take picture with the finest Gh male celebrity. I de come take album with you

Berchi1 wrote:

Will be coming there to eat everyday because of the hug

Reggie Restaurant serves waakye

In another story, Reggie Rockstone, in a video, was seen serving customers who visited his restaurant Waakye by himself.

Jartogo, a franchise which was started by the musician and his wife, mainly serves the Ghanaian delicacy waakye.

Karen, a popular influencer who visited the place, was super impressed with their services and shared the video of the hiplife legend serving waakye on her page.

