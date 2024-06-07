Bill Asamoah Serves Customers At His Restaurant In Video, Ghanaians Hail Him "He's So Humble"
- Bill Asamoah, in a video, served some customers who came to patronise food at his recently opened restaurant in East Legon
- The Kumawood legend could be seen happily handing over packs of food to some ladies who visited the restaurant
- Many Ghanaians hailed him for his business acumen and were happy to see him doing well, praying that his business would succeed
Ghanaian actor Bill Asamoah, a legendary figure in the Kumawood film industry, recently opened his new restaurant in East Legon.
In a video, Bill was recently spotted serving customers at his establishment, a scene that quickly grabbed the attention and admiration of social media users.
In the video, the actor can be seen behind the counter, personally handing over packaged meals to a group of ladies who had come to enjoy his restaurant's food. His cheerful demeanour got the beautiful ladies smiling as they received their food.
The sight of the Kumawood legend engaging directly with customers has warmed hearts on social media. Many have expressed their admiration for Bill Asamoah's smart transition from the movie industry to the food business. Bill Asamoah is reported to own multiple businesses.
Bill Asamoah warms hearts
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Eiiiiiiiiiiiii this ashantis dem be wise pass business dont go there,this people dey love money,dem dey smell money, Jews of ghana
user1217133587342 commented:
Chairman I’m around A$C mall Chale u people should surprise me err the way people Dey chop the food
omanhene Kwabena said:
Buy food and take picture with the finest Gh male celebrity. I de come take album with you
Berchi1 wrote:
Will be coming there to eat everyday because of the hug
