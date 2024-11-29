Sunsum got into a heated argument with Dr Likee over his status in the movie scene in his attempt to crown him king and face of the Kumawood industry

The actor argued that Dr Likee's impact on the movie scene sets him apart from his colleagues, a sentiment that Dr Likee refuted

Dr Likee, in a bid to stay humble, refused to be portrayed as the face of the industry, a move that got Sunsum agitated

Ghanaian actors Sunsum Ahuofe and Ebenezer "Dr Likee" Akwesi got into a heated argument at a radio station over the latter's position within the Kumawood film industry.

The dispute began when Sunsum attempted to crown Dr Likee as the king and face of Kumawood, a title Dr Likee firmly rejected.

Sunsum asserted that Dr Likee's contributions and influence in the film industry surpass those of his peers. He maintained that Dr Likee's impact has been pivotal to Kumawood's revival, warranting recognition as its leading figure. However, Dr Likee refused the accolade, explaining that he did not see it that way.

This refusal evoked frustration from Sunsum, who criticised Dr Likee for not embracing the title. Sunsum argued that by rejecting the title, Dr Likee was failing to accept his status as a leader.

Sunsum and Dr Likee's spat stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

JUNIOR JUNIOR said:

"Aka has low self esteem."

snow👻 commented:

"It’s only in Kumasi dem Dey do this thing."

Moni Fama reacted:

"Aka accept that you are now a leader."

Churches 🐈 wrote:

"Ghana we ain’t serious herr see what people they fight about."

PUSIGA president said:

"Sunsum and Papa Kumasi nkwasiafour agyemifour."

Dr Likee visits Prempeh College

Dr Likee brings happiness with him wherever he goes, and this was the case when he recently visited one of Ghana's most prominent high schools.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor was at Prempeh College and joined the school's students at the Milo Games in Kumasi.

The comic actor rallied support alongside his associates Shifo and Sobolo in the middle of the huge crowd.

