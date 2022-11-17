Afia Schwarzenegger has fired shots at the agric minister, Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and folks who claim her criticism against the minister is a paid agenda

The actress has been very vocal about the hardship in the country and has criticised the agric minister for selling plantain at the ministry

Many Ghanaians agreed wholeheartedly with Afia and said she was right about the agric minister's approach to the food crises in the country

Controversial Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger, in a TikTok video, went on a rampage against the agric minister, Owusu Afriyie Akoto, for selling plantain at the premises of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Source: Instagram

The move, which began on Friday, November 11, 2022, as a response to the growing increment of the prices of food items in Accra, did not sit well with Afia Schwarzenegger.

The actress criticised the minister, saying the move was unsustainable. She quizzed Owusu Afriyie Akoto on whether plantain was the only food item Ghanaians consumed.

She also asked about folks who lived in areas miles away from the ministry and how they would commute to the premises just to buy plantain.

According to Afia, it will be redundant for someone to travel all the way from Nima to the ministry to purchase food items and end up incurring a lot of costs due to expensive transport fares. Many Ghanaians agreed with Afia and dropped interesting opinions on the issue.

Folks Side With Afia Schwarzenegger

bennett_shotit said:

What she’s saying is serious o #pfj ….if the food is available at Ministries, where are the JOBS?

tonyrichyghana commented:

But I think she has spoken the truth though, my first support for her

villas_boaz also wrote:

Afia is speaking the truth but still we will get people to fool and say senseless words.what the ministry is doing is senseless

Agric Ministry's Foodstuffs Described As Expensive; Patrons Say Prices Not Different From Regular Markets

In other news, there was disappointment when some Ghanaians stormed the ministry of food and agriculture to buy foodstuffs on display.

Some patrons complained that the prices were high while others felt the prices were not different from what were on the market.

The minister for agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto announced his intentions to retail foodstuffs directly to buyers to cushion them from rising inflation.

