Stonebwoy is set to perform in London on March 8 as part of his ongoing Up & Runnin6 Tour,

The musician took to TikTok to show his appreciation to Emmanuel Adebayor for sponsoring him on a shopping spree

Netizens who reacted to the video shared their readiness in anticipation of the concert

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has left his fans drooling after he posted a video enjoying having a nice time in London.

This comes after the Psalm 23 hitmaker posted a short clip of himself in the company of some individuals shopping for some items.

Stonebwoy shows appreciation to Adebayor as he goes shopping in London. Photo credit: @Stonebwoy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Stonebwoy in that video was seen in a delighted mood as the items he purchased were being packaged for him.

He singled out retired football player Emmanuel Adebayor for praise, saying he made post only wanting to go out shopping at Harrods, a famous luxury store in London, only for the former Arsenal player to make this happen.

Stonebwoy indicated in the post that thousands of pounds were spent on the shopping spree.

The video then showed the moment when Adebayor and Stonebwoy were conversing in a video call.

"I made a post who go send me @harrods , and my big brother , international football star, africa legend @sheyi emmanuel adebayor once again sent me out thurrr. Mind blown £1000’s of pounds."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 400 comments.

Stonebwoy shows appreciation as he goes shopping in London ahead of his concert. Photo credit: @Stonebwoy/Facebook

Source: Original

Preparations for his London concert

All is set for Stonebwoy's much anticipated concert at the 2,000-capacity O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 8.

The event in London forms part of the ongoing Up And Runnin6 tour announced after his sixth studio album was released last year.

Other performers at the event will be Fameye and Ghana's hiplife sensation AratheJay.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Stonebwoy's London show

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the upcoming concert by Stonebwoy.

KWAME JONAS 29 stated:

"If my Girlfriend is not a Stonebwoy fan, I no go marry am Her mother and father must also be a fan by force."

Akosua Herks stated:

"I chose you because I know you are not just a human but an angel in human."

@AWUDU_ eMoni$ added:

"Stonebwoy, everything you do makes me happy, even ur walking. Sometimes, I feel I am with u, and I am crying now."

Richy Blezz reacted:

"I am always sad to see people commenting bad things about this great man we have up and running. No time to check back, my king; keep going."

Boateng added:

"The long awaited concert is finally here. More strength, Godfather. See you so."

Stonebwoy's manager speaks about the show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's manager, Chief Stylez commented on rumours that some promoters to sabotage his artiste.

He shared his suspicions and allegations during an interview with Hitz FM's Cruise Control team.

He explained that promoters intentionally planned to host their event on the same day as his artiste.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh