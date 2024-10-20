Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has made another public appearance with his new partner abroad

This comes after his show in Brescia, his first-ever gig in Italy since he jumped onto the music scene in 2015

Footage of Kwesi Arthur and his new partner has stoked a frenzy on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

On October 19, Kwesi Arthur played his first-ever gig in Italy after nearly a decade since he started making music.

The musician's performance comes after his critically acclaimed Tidal Rave performance, where he hinted at hosting a show in Ghana.

He performed numerous hits from his catalogue, including Fefenefe and his hip-hop fan favourite, Grind Day.

Kwesi Arthur Photo source: Instagram/KwesiArthur

Source: Instagram

Kwesi Arthur and his wife in Italy

In an interview this year, Kwesi Arthur confirmed for the first time that he had married his new partner.

Since then, the rapper has made several appearances with the lucky woman. Photos of their recent stint in Italy have surfaced on social media, exciting scores of fans.

Very little is known about Kwesi Arthur's rumoured partner. She is said to be the founder of a creative agency that has worked with top stars, including producer and DJ Juls.

The creative agency also managed Kwesi Arthur's experiential stint in London in 2022.

Fns hail Kwesi Arthur and wife

YEN.com.gh gathered af ew comments from fans in reaction to Kwesi Arthur and his wife's latest appearance.

@starbwoy_Ijoe said:

So edo aa how you people dey get these kind of pictures? So like the shoddy go take the pictures den airdrop dem to Kwesi Arthur den she go send give you for snap or WhatsApp? Or what? 😂😂😂

@11th_April__ noted:

A correct woman will always shape your life for the better.

@rmz_rhammizy remarked:

The dream oo. From a well to do home, full of confidence, guards her mouth and doesn’t put y’all’s business out in the streets. KILLER face card 🙏🏽

@af_ia_blue noted:

See the way he ran away right after tidal rave to his wife. Love is sweet oo

Kwesi Arthur and wife attend wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Arthur's wife had shared som of her best moments at a recent wedding he attended with the musician.

The lucky lady captioned her beautiful moments with Kwesi Arthur, saying, "celebrating love with love."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh