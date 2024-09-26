Kasapa FM and Agoo TV's Afia Pokua has been trending after her appearance at the Manhyia Palace

Amid the trend, some throwback photos of the media personality have found their way online

The photos show her journey as a radio personality, from her days in Nkawkaw, where she worked before moving to Koforidua and then Accra

Throwback photos of Kasapa FM and Agoo TV journalist Afia Pokua have emerged online as she continues to trend.

Afia Pokua went viral on social media after appearing at Manhyia Palace. She was at Manhyia to apologise to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for her comments about the Asantehene on national television.

Appearing as a panellist on Mona Gucci's show on Onua TV, Afia Pokua had criticised the Asantehene over 'galamsey' and other issues. She also called out Otumfuo for 'staying quiet' while his people verbally attacked the Dormaahene

Afia Pokua's old photos are trending online after her Manhyia appearance.

Following her statements, Afia Pokua received heavy social media bashing from Asantes, who deemed her utterances disrespectful to Otumfuo.

However, the panel on the case rejected her apology and asked her to leave and never return.

Her comments, appearance at Manhyia, and the subsequent rejection of her apology sparked an interest in her as many wondered who she was.

YEN.com.gh has stumbled upon her throwbacks amid this interest. The old photos give a look into Pokua's life before she moved to Accra.

One set of old photos shows she started her radio career at Okwawu FM, a station based in Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.

Afia Pokua did a fashion combination with a camouflage top and down in this photo from 2017.

Another set of 2017 photos from the 30-year-old.

Knowing that she is well-endowed in shape, she likened herself to Moesha Boduong in the caption of these photos, with the hashtag Kwahu Moesha.

She worked with Afeema Radio in Koforidua before moving to Kasapa FM in Accra.

Afia Pokua speaks after Manhyia rejection

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afia Pokua had broken her silence after she visited Manhyia Palace.

In a social media post, Afia Pokua drew strength from God after her apology to Otumfuo was rejected.

