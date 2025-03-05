Dr. Jerome C. Crichton Presents a Collector’s Item Digital, CD & Vinyl Album, Honoring the History of his Enslaved African Ancestors as they crossed the Atlantic Ocean in 1619, and the parallels to his own crossing of the Atlantic in 1970, from England to Boston, centuries later. TransAtlantic Journey is his interpretation of their shared experience, in song & graphic art.

TransAtlantic Journey is the highly anticipated, interdisciplinary narrative album, conceived by musician, theologian and psychologist, Dr. Jerome C. Crichton. The acclaimed project redefines how Black music heritage is appreciated and how the history of enslaved people is understood. This timely release is more than an album—it is a research-based and carefully curated tribute to the resilience, artistry and cultural contributions of all who endured the horrors of the Transatlantic Slave Trade. Dr. Crichton has also woven the personal history of his own ancestors into every chord, as each album track conveys their Atlantic Ocean journey from Africa to the Americas, and his own journey over the Atlantic Ocean from England to New England, through Afro Fusion Jazz orchestrations.

Each song on TransAtlantic Journey is rooted in extensive research, while carefully reconstructing and portraying the experience of enslaved Africans. Dr. Crichton has precisely set their journey to music through his original Afro Fusion Jazz compositions. From The First Night, a bluesy instrumental that captures the journey of the ship, with a fog horn displaying the feeling of missing home and a captive melody line; to Somewhere Beyond the Horizon, a hopeful song, that is the realization of being in a new land and coming to grips with the fact that their new home is beyond the horizon, and only “supreme love” will lead them to survival; the album’s audience becomes both a listener and a conveyer of this deeply spiritual music and art. TransAtlantic Journey is both a musical history lesson, with a soul-stirring listening experience, and a call to remembrance of the enduring hope of African people, that has inspired their survival and successes.

"TransAtlantic Journey is a project born of passion, scholarship, and my deep commitment to the progress and lasting strength of Black culture and Black music globally," shared Dr. Crichton. “The project is personal to me and a tribute to my ancestral family and the origins of my musical ingenuity that is directly tied to them and to Africa. Their life journey prepared me for my own.”

A Collector’s Treasure: The Physical Album as a Work of Art

In an age of digital music, the TransAtlantic Journey project stands apart as a tangible collector’s item, designed to be passed down through generations. The album cover is a dually nuanced image of Dr. Crichton at face value, but with a closer look, the forefront depicts a slave ship across his chest, with images of the ancestors as they contemplate their fate, cascading down his shoulder and across the back of his hand. The cover’s backdrop is a stunning piece of rare art, featuring an intricately designed map of the North Atlantic Ocean. This breathtaking visual component not only enhances the album’s value but also serves as a testament to Black music history.

The album was designed by the vibrant Debra Brewer and the photography is courtesy of the award-winning photographer, Ron Pollard. TransAtlantic Journey is currently available as a digital download and as a physical CD, exclusively at: transatlanticjourney.com.

In early April, there also will be a limited-edition, exclusive, 12-inch double vinyl album set, produced with bonus tracks, and linked to an NFT. This will position it as an instant collectors' item. A personally autographed poster will accompany each of these limited-edition items, and yet another bonus track, as a QR code.

TransAtlantic Journey is not just an album but an heirloom—an artifact that is intended to be passed from one generation to the next and will appreciate over time. With its inclusion of the NFT and the QR code technologies, juxtaposed with the nostalgia of the vinyl set or CD physical presentations, the project is designed for every generation and all music, art and history lovers.

A Musical and Cultural Legacy

Dr. Crichton’s vision for TransAtlantic Journey creates a body of work that educates and inspires while engaging. The album meticulously intertwines traditional sounds with modern interpretations. It preserves the integrity of originally composed melodies, inspired by historical events, that are relatable to contemporary audiences, with masterful production.

By listening to TransAtlantic Journey, audiences embark on a sonic pilgrimage through history—an immersive experience that illuminates the spirit of the African Ancestors, whose music became the foundation of a now American soundscape.

Team Crichton: The Journey's Musical Dream Team

The musicians were all hand-selected for this deeply personal assignment, where each track title represents a progression in the development of the narrative, so the listener is carefully taken through the journey. The talents of Dr. Crichton as both composer, arranger, and drummer, set the tone for an immersive experience in the TransAtlantic project. He is supported by some of the most accomplished instrumentalists and vocalists in the

U.S. and UK: Salim Washington (Tenor & Soprano Saxophones); Reginald Carter (Acoustic/Electric Piano & Synths); Val Parker (Synths); Jon LaFranchi (Electric Bass); Shequila Hudson (Lead and Background Vocals); Jeremy Wilms (Guitar); Joel Behrman (Trumpet, Flugelhorn and Trombone); Julie Dexter (Lead and Background Vocals); Paul Hunt (Electric Bass); Eric Ali Barr (Flugelhorn); Immanuel Zechariah (Tenor and Soprano Saxophones).

Availability

TransAtlantic Journey launched February 1st, 2025, and is available as a digital down and a physical CD. The physical CD comes with bonus gifts and the rare artwork can be enjoyed separately as well. Details regarding the upcoming vinyl release, launch events, listening sessions through February 2026, and museum collaborations, will be announced in the coming months on the TransAtlantic Journey website. For more information and to purchase your copy, please visit: https://www.transatlanticjourney.com.

About TransAtlantic Journey & Doxology

TransAtlantic Journey is not just an album—it is a landmark in musical and cultural preservation. This release marks an extraordinary opportunity to own a piece of history, ensuring that the legacy of African American music continues to inspire future generations. Doxology is the parent production company of TransAtlantic Journey, and it is also led by Dr. Jerome C. Crichton, to oversee the distribution of his music, writing and live speaking events.

MEDIA CONTACT

Judi Durand /DAJDPR/judi.durand@dajdpr.com/703.725.6017

