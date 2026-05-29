Ghanaian seer Karma President mentioned Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, in a prophecy that has stirred reactions online

He claimed there was “darkness” around the media personality and urged her to seek spiritual help

Delay had not publicly responded to the prophecy at the time of the report

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Ghanaian spiritualist and online seer Karma President has sparked reactions online after sharing a prophecy concerning popular media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, widely known as Delay.

Ghanaian seer Karma President speaks about Delay’s future. Image credit: @karma_president, delayghana

Source: Instagram

In a viral video circulating on social media, Karma President claimed he had seen darkness surrounding the celebrated television host and entrepreneur.

Karma President's prophecy on Delay

According to him, the situation could lead to something unexpected if immediate spiritual attention is not taken.

The controversial seer, while speaking emotionally in the video, admitted that he and Delay are not close despite knowing her from afar during their time around Dansoman.

He said:

“Goddess, Delay, I know you ain't in such terms with me. I know her from afar from Dansoman, but there is darkness on Delay. It can lead to ‘what a shock’ on Akua Donkor. Delay, try and pass somewhere because what's coming you cannot stand it.”

His comments have since generated conversations online, especially because of the mention of the late Ghanaian politician Akua Donkor.

Many social media users interpreted the statement as a warning about danger or an unfortunate situation.

Delay, one of Ghana’s most respected female media personalities, is known for her successful media journey and business empire.

Over the years, she has built a strong reputation through The Delay Show and her entrepreneurship ventures, earning admiration from many young Ghanaians.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Karma President has become widely known on social media for sharing prophecies and spiritual messages about public figures, footballers, politicians, and entertainers.

Netizens reacted to Karma President's prophecy

Some of his previous statements have gone viral and generated heated debates online.

As of the time of writing this report, Delay has not publicly reacted to the prophecy or the statements made by Karma's President.

The prophecy has also reignited discussions around celebrities and public figures receiving spiritual warnings publicly on social media.

While some people urged Delay to take the warning seriously, others questioned why such prophecies are often made publicly instead of privately.

The video continues to attract reactions online as many followers of the media personality express concern, while others continue debating the growing trend of public prophecies in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

Check out some comments below:

Lovely Queenstar commented:

"Wake up oo delay or watch the movie 😂😳."

Quame Broni commented:

"Causing fear and panic is a crime."

Seer Jay commented:

"Every Day Projecting Negativity."

Seth Kwame Dankwah commented:

"Karma is speaking, listen ooh."

Kab commented:

"When are we going to hear good news from you?"

Karma President's old prophecy about Beverly Afaglo resurfaces after her tragic death, drawing criticism. Image credit: UTV, Beverly Afaglo, Karma President

Source: TikTok

Karma President's prophecy on Beverly Afaglo resurfaced

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President's throwback prophecy about the late actress Beverly Afaglo has resurfaced after her death.

The controversial Ghanaian seer stated that the gods from her mother's side were bringing doom before her.

Karma President's resurfaced prediction has triggered many reactions, with some netizens criticising him.

Source: YEN.com.gh