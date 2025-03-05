Dr. Jerome C. Crichton’s latest project, TransAtlantic Journey, is more than just an album—it is an artistic and historical odyssey. Through contemporary Afro Fusion Jazz compositions, Dr. Crichton reinterprets the experience of his enslaved African ancestors, drawing parallels to his own journey across the Atlantic.

In this exclusive interview, he delves into the inspiration, research, and cultural significance behind this deeply personal work.

Q: What inspired you to create TransAtlantic Journey?

Dr. Jerome C. Crichton: The project was inspired by my ancestors’ journey across the Atlantic in 1619, as well as my own experience traveling from England to Boston in 1970. I wanted to honor their resilience and tell their story through music and art. This album serves as both a tribute and a bridge between past and present.

Q: How did you incorporate historical elements into your compositions?

Dr. Jerome C. Crichton: Each track is based on extensive research and aims to reconstruct the emotions and experiences of the enslaved Africans. I wanted to convey their struggles, hopes, and the resilience that allowed them to persevere. The music is structured to follow the phases of their journey, capturing the sorrow of displacement, the agony of separation, and the ultimate determination to survive.

Q: What role does Afro-Fusion Jazz play in this project?

Dr. Jerome C. Crichton: Afro Fusion Jazz allows me to blend traditional African rhythms with contemporary jazz elements, creating a sound that is both authentic and innovative. Jazz, in many ways, is a descendant of African musical traditions, and incorporating these elements was my way of bringing the past into dialogue with the present. It bridges cultures and generations, allowing listeners to connect with history profoundly.

Q: Can you describe the significance of the album’s artwork?

Dr. Jerome C. Crichton: The album cover is a layered visual piece. At first glance, it’s an image of me, but on closer inspection, you’ll see a slave ship across my chest and ancestral figures contemplating their fate. The backdrop features a rare, intricately designed map of the North Atlantic Ocean. This serves as a powerful reminder of history’s impact on identity and emphasizes the transatlantic connections between the past and present.

Q: What do you hope listeners take away from this project?

Dr. Jerome C. Crichton: I hope they gain a deeper appreciation for Black music heritage and the strength of those who came before us. This album is a tribute to their legacy and a call to preserve our history through art and storytelling. I want people to experience not only the pain and struggle but also the beauty, creativity, and perseverance that emerged from such hardships.

Q: Where can people purchase TransAtlantic Journey?

Dr. Jerome C. Crichton: The album is available as a digital download and a physical CD at TransAtlanticJourney.com. A limited-edition vinyl release with exclusive content, including bonus tracks and NFTs, will also be available soon.

Stay tuned for more updates on TransAtlantic Journey, including live events and museum collaborations.

