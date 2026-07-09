South African Music Executive Nota Baloyi Claims His Country Built Afrobeats' Infrastructure
- South African music executive Nota Baloyi has claimed his country helped build Afrobeats' infrastructure
- The outspoken podcaster argued that several African countries rely on South African infrastructure for success
- Baloyi also criticised Nigeria over what he described as inadequate infrastructure investment in a slight dig
South African music executive and outspoken podcaster Nota Baloyi has claimed that Afrobeats owes much of its success to infrastructure built by South Africa.
Baloyi made the remarks during a podcast circulating on social media while discussing the recent tensions involving South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Nota Baloyi claims Afrobeats success
During the discussion, Baloyi argued that several African countries, including Nigeria, continue to benefit from South African investment and infrastructure.
He said:
"South Africa is a well-built country. The DStv which is all over the continent allows you in Nigeria to switch on your generator and watch the World Cup because Nigerians wouldn’t have developed that themselves. They didn’t invest in their own people."
The outspoken podcaster went on to claim that South Africa laid the foundation that has helped Afrobeats grow across the continent.
He added:
"This whole infrastructure that Afrobeats runs off is built by South Africa. We gave all of these countries everything."
Baloyi also criticised Nigeria, arguing that despite the country's global influence in music, it has not invested enough in infrastructure to support its own entertainment industry.
His remarks come after several South African artists, including Makhadzi, Musa Keys and Mafikizolo, faced calls for their performances in Zimbabwe to be cancelled amid growing public anger over the treatment of Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa.
The X video of Nota Baloyi discussing South Africa's impact on African countries, including Nigeria, and his claims about Afrobeats' infrastructure, is below.
Mozambican bar owner chased out South Africans
YEN.com.gh previously reported that a viral video showed a Mozambican beach bar owner asking two South African tourists to leave his establishment.
The incident came amid growing regional tensions after the women told the proprietor that Mozambicans were working as "helpers" in South Africa, sparking widespread debate online.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.