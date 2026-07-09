Communities from several villages in Rustenburg marched to the Impala recruitment centre on July 9, 2026, demanding that locals be prioritised for employment

The protest followed Julius Malema's earlier warning about the consequences of excluding South Africans from jobs in their own communities

South Africans took to social media to praise Malema, with some calling him a 'Messiah' for foreseeing the unrest

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Leading South African opposition politician Julius Malema is being hailed as a prophet by some South Africans after a wave of community protests over local employment exclusion appeared to echo a warning he had made some time ago.

Communities in Rustenburg march to the Impala recruitment centre, demanding local employment prioritisation, echoing Julius Malema's earlier warnings on job exclusion. Image credit: TimeLIVE

Source: UGC

On 9 July 2026, residents from multiple villages in Rustenburg made their way to the Impala recruitment centre in a coordinated demonstration, as reported in an interview with SABC News.

The protesters demanded that people from their communities be given priority when positions at the facility become available, arguing that locals are being passed over in favour of workers from other areas and provinces.

Rustenburg communities demand employment priority

The march drew attention not only for its scale but for the specific nature of its grievances.

This was not a protest directed at foreign nationals, it was a demand from South Africans that their own neighbours and community members be considered first for jobs on their doorstep.

The shift in focus signals a deepening frustration with how recruitment is handled in mining-adjacent communities, where locals often feel invisible despite living closest to major operations.

The Facebook post below shows Rustenburg locals speaking during a protest on July 9, 2026, where they demanded priority access to employment opportunities.

Julius Malema's earlier warning resurfaces online

As footage and reports from the demonstration spread across social media, many users quickly connected the events to statements Malema had made previously, crediting him with having foreseen exactly this kind of local grievance.

South Africans who responded online shared varied but passionate views on both the protest and Malema's perceived foresight.

Mulambiwa Avhafarei said:

"Malema warned ⚠️ us now his prophecy is coming to pass."

Luangomba Williams said:

"It's no longer about foreigners, it's now about employment of South Africans from different areas and provinces 🥺 Mzansi ke masepa shame 🙂."

Bagolo Ga Bayo said:

"I applaud you, Youth of Chaneng, for standing up for y'all selves, 👏 This is a great move. Actually, every time they recruit, if they need 20 dey must prioritise Sefokeng Areas as a whole before resorting to other places."

Max Dube said:

"Julius Malema is a Messiah of our time. I wonder why he is hated like this; he prophesied about this long ago."

Source: YEN.com.gh