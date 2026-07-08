"Go Back to Your Country": Mozambicans Chase South African Women Away from their Beach
- A viral video captured a Mozambican beach bar owner demanding two South African tourists leave his establishment
- The South African women told the proprietor they pay money and that Mozambicans serve as 'helpers' at home
- The incident emerged amid growing regional tensions following fresh xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals in South Africa
Two South African tourists were filmed being expelled from a Mozambican beach bar by its owner in a video that has circulated widely online, reigniting debate about xenophobia and cross-border tensions in the region.
The footage, recorded by the business owner himself, shows a heated exchange between the proprietor and the two women holidaying in Mozambique.
The bar owner confronted the visitors over their choice of destination, telling them directly:
"Why are you coming into Mozambique? Why are you not going to Cape Town? Go back."
Rather than defusing the situation, the tourists responded with remarks that drew swift and widespread condemnation.
University of Ghana bans staff and students from travelling to South Africa over xenophobic violence
"We are here to visit, we pay you money, unlike you people. You guys are our helpers at home," the women said during the confrontation.
Those comments, widely perceived as condescending and derogatory, became the focal point of social media outrage, with many viewers criticising the attitude displayed by the visitors towards the Mozambican proprietor and his country.
Watch the X video below:
South African's xenophobic protest fuels tensions
The bar owner's actions appear rooted in frustration over a renewed wave of xenophobic violence against foreign nationals inside South Africa, which has intensified regional friction in recent months.
Mozambicans, like many other nationals from neighbouring countries, have historically faced hostility in South Africa, where attacks on immigrants have drawn repeated international criticism.
The incident has added a new dimension to the fallout from those tensions, with the confrontation illustrating how anti-immigrant sentiment in South Africa is now generating reciprocal hostility towards South African travellers elsewhere on the continent.
The regional diplomatic consequences have also come into focus.
"There was no request": South Africa Presidency reacts after reports Mahama rejected Cyril Ramaphosa visit
Unconfirmed reports suggest that a planned state visit to Ghana by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was recently turned down, though official confirmation of that development had not been issued at the time of publication.
Ghana rejects South African President visit
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's government had rejected a state visit request from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa amid escalating xenophobic violence.
A Ghanaian citizen was killed on June 30 during demonstrations against African migrants, with 1,000 Ghanaians already repatriated.
Accra told Pretoria that concrete steps to protect Ghanaian nationals must come before any high-level visit can be considered.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.