A viral video captured a Mozambican beach bar owner demanding two South African tourists leave his establishment

The South African women told the proprietor they pay money and that Mozambicans serve as 'helpers' at home

The incident emerged amid growing regional tensions following fresh xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals in South Africa

Two South African tourists were filmed being expelled from a Mozambican beach bar by its owner in a video that has circulated widely online, reigniting debate about xenophobia and cross-border tensions in the region.

The footage, recorded by the business owner himself, shows a heated exchange between the proprietor and the two women holidaying in Mozambique.

Mozambicans chase South African women away from their beach. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The bar owner confronted the visitors over their choice of destination, telling them directly:

"Why are you coming into Mozambique? Why are you not going to Cape Town? Go back."

Rather than defusing the situation, the tourists responded with remarks that drew swift and widespread condemnation.

"We are here to visit, we pay you money, unlike you people. You guys are our helpers at home," the women said during the confrontation.

Those comments, widely perceived as condescending and derogatory, became the focal point of social media outrage, with many viewers criticising the attitude displayed by the visitors towards the Mozambican proprietor and his country.

Watch the X video below:

South African's xenophobic protest fuels tensions

The bar owner's actions appear rooted in frustration over a renewed wave of xenophobic violence against foreign nationals inside South Africa, which has intensified regional friction in recent months.

Mozambicans, like many other nationals from neighbouring countries, have historically faced hostility in South Africa, where attacks on immigrants have drawn repeated international criticism.

The incident has added a new dimension to the fallout from those tensions, with the confrontation illustrating how anti-immigrant sentiment in South Africa is now generating reciprocal hostility towards South African travellers elsewhere on the continent.

The regional diplomatic consequences have also come into focus.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that a planned state visit to Ghana by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was recently turned down, though official confirmation of that development had not been issued at the time of publication.

Ghana rejects South African President visit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's government had rejected a state visit request from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa amid escalating xenophobic violence.

A Ghanaian citizen was killed on June 30 during demonstrations against African migrants, with 1,000 Ghanaians already repatriated.

Accra told Pretoria that concrete steps to protect Ghanaian nationals must come before any high-level visit can be considered.

Source: YEN.com.gh