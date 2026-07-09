Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma held her first Thursday protest after pledging to stage weekly demonstrations until November

Photos shared by SABC News showed a much smaller turnout than the crowds seen during the June 30 march

Social media users questioned whether the March and March movement had already begun losing momentum

Social media users have suggested Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's campaign to remove undocumented migrants from South Africa may be losing momentum after photos from her latest Thursday protest surfaced online.

Photos from Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's first Thursday protest have sparked reactions online, with many social media users commenting on the turnout. Image credit: SABC News

Source: Twitter

The images, shared by SABC News, appeared to show a much smaller turnout than the crowds seen during the March and March demonstrations on June 30, prompting widespread discussion on social media.

Following the June 30 protests, the March and March leader pledged to maintain pressure on authorities by organising demonstrations every Thursday until November 4 as part of her campaign for stricter immigration enforcement.

MDN TV, which covered the announcement, shared a post on X that read:

"Breaking news. March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has announced that her movement will hold protests every Thursday for the next six months to sustain pressure on authorities to deport undocumented foreign nationals and enforce immigration laws."

Thin crowds at Jacinta's Thursday march

The first of the planned weekly demonstrations quickly became a talking point after SABC News shared photos from the protest on X.

Several commenters argued that the crowd appeared significantly smaller than expected, while others joked that there seemed to be almost as many vehicles as protesters at the demonstration.

The photos also fuelled debate over whether the campaign could maintain the level of public support it enjoyed during its first major march.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users.

@Mzansiawake wrote:

"People are tired of this so called march march nonsense now! Look at the numbers, few people about 70-100."

@Edskillz_Don said:

"After 30 June, the movement lost its steam. Now we will see how Jacinta will march every Thursday until the 4th of Nov. Phakela did the smart move of staying out of politics whilst Jacinta told people who to vote for."

@rlley00158056 commented:

"Are they marching in cars now because I see more cars than people or did she overrate herself influence."

@HardTalkZw added:

"I see more cars than people. At least now you will start to see Phakela has more influence than Mama J."

@40Zella wrote:

"The number of people attending should tell this is not a call from most South Africans, and she should not make decisions for majority."

@uppercoat concluded:

"People already tired? Can't do this every week unless you're unemployed."

The X post by SABC News, where commenters shared their views on the turnout for Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's Thursday protest, is shown below.

Jacinta's Zimbabwe shutdown post sparks debate

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shared a flyer supporting a planned Zimbabwe-wide shutdown scheduled for July 31.

The protest was organised by Zimbabwean grassroots activist Madzibaba Weshanduko, also known as Godfrey Karembera.

Many Zimbabweans reacted by insisting their protest movement had existed for decades and was not inspired by Jacinta or the March and March campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh