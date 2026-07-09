March and March movement leader Jacinta Ngobese Zuma led protesters through Mthwalume in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, July 9, 2026

The movement committed to holding marches every Thursday to pressure authorities over crime and unemployment in South Africa

SABC News joined the marchers and captured the demonstration, which drew widespread reaction on social media

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Jacinta Ngobese Zuma, the leader of the March and March movement, joined demonstrators on foot through Mthwalume in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, July 9, 2026, as part of the group's ongoing weekly protest campaign.

South African activist Jacinta Ngobese Zuma announces fresh schedule as March and March protest intensifies. Image credit: SABC News/Facebook

Source: UGC

SABC News covered the march first-hand, joining participants as they moved through the coastal KZN town.

The movement has committed to staging marches every Thursday until authorities take meaningful action on what demonstrators describe as the country's unacceptably high levels of crime and unemployment.

No end date for the weekly campaign has been announced.

March and March keeps up Thursday pressure

Ngobese Zuma has emerged as the visible face of the demonstrations, personally leading protesters on the ground in KwaZulu-Natal.

The movement's approach of recurring weekly action is designed to sustain pressure on government rather than rely on a single high-profile event.

One commenter, however, pointed out that the marches appear confined to one province, with Mojabeng Magasa writing:

"She only leads march n march in KZN, not in other 8 provinces."

The Facebook post below contains details of the March and March Movement’s upcoming protest schedule.

South Africans react to the weekly marches

The continued demonstrations sparked a range of opinions online.

Cebo Jama KaSjadu wrote:

"If every Thursday syamasha was a person. Azakhale."

TK Foundation commented:

"She fits for the presidency."

Deejay Fix questioned the practicalities, asking:

"So people must not go to work every Thursday?"

Sphe J Hadebe expressed confidence in the movement's resilience, stating:

"Ramaphosa thought the marches would end by bringing in Phakela umthakathi. Welele, we believe in Jacinta thina."

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is hailed by South Africans online after winning a High Court battle against President Cyril Ramaphosa's government. Image credit: JacintaMaNgobese-Zuma, CyrilRamaphosa

Source: Facebook

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma scores a major win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has notched a significant legal win against the South African government, securing interim relief from the High Court in her fight to remain part of the country's National Dialogue process.

The March and March leader, alongside Dr Gordon Lesley Rolls and Mamile Sikhosana, challenged their sudden removal as elected representatives of the immigration sector on the National Dialogue Steering Committee.

Following a court hearing on Tuesday, July 8, 2026, both sides reached an agreement that the currently nominated representatives could continue serving while formal appointment letters are being finalised.

Source: YEN.com.gh