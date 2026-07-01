March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has issued a fresh six-month ultimatum demanding that undocumented foreign nationals leave South Africa.

Jacinta announced weekly Thursday protests for the next six months to keep pressure on authorities to deport undocumented immigrants in the country

She also responded to concerns that she had been sidelined after being left out of President Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with rival anti-immigration leaders

Activist and leader of the South African group March and March, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has issued a fresh ultimatum to authorities to ensure undocumented nationals leave the country.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma announces a new six-month deadline for undocumented immigrants to leave South Africa. Image credit: MDN TV (Facebook)

Source: Facebook

South Africa's widely anticipated June 30 protests went ahead as planned, with several activists taking to the streets to demonstrate against illegal immigration.

A number of streets across major cities, including Johannesburg and Pretoria, were thronged with protesters as the long-awaited demonstration finally unfolded.

Ahead of the march, Jacinta took to her Facebook page to share the purpose behind the protest. She wrote:

"Today is not about Today, it is about the Future of South Africa and as we take to the streets, let us remember that this is not an opportunity to destroy our country but it is an opportunity to press the RESET button, rebuild and allow the People of South Africa to be prioritised in their own country without feeling apologetic about it."

Below is a Facebook post by Jacinta sharing the motive behind the June 30 protest.

Jacinta sets new deadline for immigrants

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma again spoke to the media and fellow protesters following the demonstrations, setting a new deadline for undocumented immigrants in the country.

In a video shared by MDNTV, which has been closely covering the protests, Jacinta spoke in her native tongue, setting a new six-month deadline for immigrants.

She also issued another warning that her movement would sustain pressure through weekly protests until its goal was achieved.

The video was captioned:

"Breaking news. March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has announced that her movement will hold protests every Thursday for the next six months to sustain pressure on authorities to deport undocumented foreign nationals and enforce immigration laws."

The Facebook video of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma announcing the new six-month deadline for illegal immigrants to leave South Africa is below.

Jacinta snubbed by Ramaphosa in protest talks

Jacinta also responded to concerns that she had been sidelined within the anti-immigrant movement.

This was after President Cyril Ramaphosa held a last-minute meeting with two other movement leaders on June 29, 2026, a day before the planned June 30 protests.

Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, better known as Phakel'umthakathi of the Insizwa Ngobunsizwa movement, and Ngizwe Mchunu of the Amabhinca Nation movement, were the two figures who secured seats at the table.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed the engagement, noting that Ramaphosa had called for a peaceful march that followed law and order.

Jacinta, the face of March and March, was conspicuously absent from the meeting. When a reporter from @Newzroom405 asked if she was aware of the meeting, Jacinta simply replied:

"No."

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma responds to claims she was sidelined after President Cyril Ramaphosa met rival anti-immigrant leaders. Image credit: MDN TV/News Live SA (YouTube & X)

Source: Youtube

Ghana's High Commissioner warns Ghanaians ahead of protests

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa urged Ghanaians to temporarily close their businesses and avoid unnecessary movement as authorities continued to monitor the security situation amid the protests in the country.

The High Commissioner also assured Ghanaians that efforts were underway to repatriate remaining citizens to Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh