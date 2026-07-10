Some anti-migrant protesters were captured on video breaking into homes during demonstrations in Johannesburg's Alexandra township

The incident came days after Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma announced that anti-migrant protests would continue every Thursday until November 4

South African authorities have urged citizens not to enforce immigration laws themselves amid the ongoing anti-migrant demonstrations

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Some anti-migrant protesters in South Africa were captured on video on July 9, 2026, breaking into homes in search of suspected undocumented foreign nationals.

Anti-immigrant protesters break into homes during demonstrations in Johannesburg as South Africa's anti-migrant campaign led by Jacinta Zuma intensifies. Image credit: Reuters/SABC News

Source: Twitter

The footage, shared by Reuters, showed protesters moving from house to house in Johannesburg's Alexandra township.

The incident emerged as anti-immigration demonstrations continued across parts of the country following renewed calls for stricter action against undocumented migrants.

Following the June 30 nationwide protests, March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma announced that demonstrations would continue every Thursday until November 4 in a bid to maintain pressure on authorities.

MDN TV shared her announcement on X, writing:

"Breaking news. March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has announced that her movement will hold protests every Thursday for the next six months to sustain pressure on authorities to deport undocumented foreign nationals and enforce immigration laws."

Video shows protesters searching homes

According to Reuters, anti-migrant protesters forced open doors and entered houses in Johannesburg's Alexandra township, where they believed undocumented foreign nationals were living.

The operation later escalated, with protesters seizing some of the people they found and escorting them to waiting police vans.

Among those taken away were a Malawian woman and her young child. Reuters also reported that one Zimbabwean national, Total Mhlanga, insisted he was legally in South Africa under a Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP), which allows thousands of Zimbabweans to live and work in the country.

The X video of anti-migrant protesters breaking into homes in Johannesburg is below.

Protesters explain the door-to-door operation

Speaking during the Alexandra demonstration, community leader Bongani Msomi explained why protesters were entering homes.

He told Reuters:

"We are walking around doing door to door removing foreigners."

His comments echoed the demands of the March and March movement, which has consistently called for tighter border controls, mass deportations and stricter enforcement of South Africa's immigration laws.

This comes despite President Cyril Ramaphosa's warning that South Africans should not scapegoat immigrants for the country's long-standing economic challenges.

Police have increased arrests of undocumented migrants in response to the demonstrations while deploying officers to monitor the protests.

Jacinta's Thursday protest drew mixed reactions

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's first Thursday protest after the June 30 demonstrations generated widespread reactions online.

Images shared by SABC News showed a noticeably smaller turnout than the earlier march, prompting social media users to question whether support for the movement was beginning to decline.

Source: YEN.com.gh