Ghana Embassy Fraud: How Staff Allegedly Shared $19.4m Extorted From Applicants

Staff at a Ghanaian diplomatic mission allegedly established unauthorised fee structures for routine consular services including passport renewals

The illicit proceeds, totalling $19.4m accumulated over an extended period, were reportedly distributed among key diplomatic personnel

Accountability groups are now demanding a parliamentary investigation and the recall of all implicated embassy officials

Staff members at a Ghanaian diplomatic mission are under mounting scrutiny after investigative findings alleged they systematically extorted $19.4 million (£15.2 million) from visa and consular applicants and distributed the funds among themselves.

According to the reports, embassy personnel set up unauthorised fee structures for standard consular services such as passport renewals and visa applications.

How staff of the Ghana Embassy in Washington, DC, allegedly shared the $19.4m extorted from applicants. Photo credit: Ghana Embassy in US.

Source: UGC

Passport and visa applicants were compelled to pay rates far above the official government charges, with the surplus deliberately kept off state financial records.

How the alleged scheme operated

Rather than remitting the collected funds to Ghana's Consolidated Fund as required under the country's financial management laws, key diplomatic personnel allegedly ran an internal disbursement arrangement that channelled the money into private accounts.

The misappropriated revenue is said to have built up to $19.4 million over a prolonged operational period before the scheme came to light.

The scale of the alleged operation points to a coordinated effort among multiple staff members, with the proceeds shared across those involved rather than being held by a single individual.

Calls for investigation and prosecution

The revelations have sparked public outrage and prompted urgent calls for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to intervene.

Accountability advocacy groups are demanding an immediate parliamentary investigation, the recall of all implicated diplomatic personnel, and full legal prosecution aimed at recovering the diverted funds.

No official response from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration had been published at the time of reporting, and no named individuals have yet been formally charged in connection with the allegations.

Ex-Ambassador implicated in $19.3m US Embassy scandal

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a forensic audit into Ghana’s Embassy in Washington, DC had flagged a five-year scheme involving inflated and unapproved consular fees.

Auditors had identified IT Officer Fred Kwarteng as the primary operator of private external portals used to collect unauthorised charges from applicants.

Former Ambassador Alima Mahama had faced allegations of supervisory failure after signing a contract that formalised the disputed outsourcing arrangement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh