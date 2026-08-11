Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a deal in principle with Parma to sign goalkeeper Zion Suzuki

Suzuki, who is of Ghanaian and Japanese descent, made four appearances at the 2026 World Cup before Japan exited in the Round of 32

PSG are considering loaning Suzuki out immediately, with Juventus emerging as a leading candidate to take him on

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Parma for the signing of Zion Suzuki in a deal worth €35 million.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that PSG see the 23-year-old as a long-term investment and are already considering sending him out on loan rather than keeping him in Paris this season.

PSG reaches an agreement to sign Japan goalkeeper of Ghanaian descent Zion Suzuki. Photos by Sports Press Photo and Alex Slitz.

Source: Getty Images

Juventus have emerged as the leading candidate for a temporary move, with the Italian giants having maintained contact with PSG over the goalkeeper for several months.

According to GIFN, talks between the clubs had previously stalled during negotiations over Randal Kolo Muani, but relations have improved since the French forward's transfer was completed around two weeks ago.

Juventus are now looking to use those renewed ties to secure Suzuki, potentially giving him regular first-team football in Serie A.

Suzuki's Ghanaian heritage and Japan career

Suzuki was born in the United States to a Ghanaian father and Japanese mother before his family moved to Saitama, Japan, during his childhood.

He later adopted his mother's surname and was eligible to represent Japan, Ghana, or the United States at the international level.

The goalkeeper ultimately chose Japan and has established himself as one of the country's leading players.

Suzuki featured four times for Japan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they were eliminated in the Round of 32.

His performances on the global stage helped strengthen his reputation and contributed to PSG's decision to make their move.

Zion Suzuki's performance for Japan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup caught the eye of Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Molly Darlington.

Source: Getty Images

What Zion Suzuki's PSG transfer means

Suzuki's arrival could also have implications for Lucas Chevalier, who joined PSG from Lille last summer following Gianluigi Donnarumma's departure.

Chevalier struggled for consistency and eventually lost his starting place to Matvey Safonov while also falling out of the France national team picture.

With Suzuki expected to leave on loan, however, his immediate arrival should not create another direct battle for playing time in Paris.

PSG's goalkeeping hierarchy remains complicated, with Safonov currently occupying the starting position.

Suzuki's signing suggests the French champions are already planning for the future while ensuring their promising new goalkeeper gets the regular football needed to continue his development.

Julian Alvarez has secret Barcelona release clause

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Julian Alvarez could have a clause allowing him to leave Atletico Madrid for certain clubs, including Barcelona.

The clause was reportedly included at the striker’s request, with Alvarez said to have a future move to the Catalan giants in mind.

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Source: YEN.com.gh