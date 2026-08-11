Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng, a self-styled man of God, appeared before Accra Circuit Court 1 on fraud charges

The Ghana Police Service accused him of posing as a pastor on Instagram to lure women with fake marriage promises

His wife, Sally Akosua Amoasah, was also charged for allegedly threatening the victims

A self-proclaimed Ghanaian pastor has been hauled before an Accra court after the Ghana Police Service arrested him on a string of fraud allegations involving multiple women.

Self-styled man of God, Pastor Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng, appears before the Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding multiple women. Image credit: dailywatchtvworldwide, GhanaPoliceService/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng appeared at Accra Circuit Court 1 on Tuesday, 11 August 2026, in footage captured by Gossips24 TV showing him walking in traditional attire through what appeared to be a courtyard near the court complex.

How Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng ran alleged scheme

According to a statement from the Ghana Police Service, Kwarteng operated as a romance scammer by presenting himself as a pastor on Instagram. He reportedly told women that God had revealed to him they were destined to be his wives, using that guise to build relationships with his targets.

Police allege he then used private images obtained during those relationships to blackmail victims, threatening to expose them if they did not comply with his demands.

Beyond the emotional manipulation, authorities say he also ran a fraudulent car tyre business, collecting thousands of dollars from women under the pretence of legitimate transactions.

Seven victims have come forward since the case emerged, with the alleged offences dating back to 2021. The police have encouraged any additional victims to report to their nearest station.

Wife charged alongside Pastor Nana Yaw Bonsu

Kwarteng did not face the court alone. His wife, Sally Akosua Amoasah, was co-accused in the matter, with prosecutors alleging she played a role in threatening the victims.

She previously appeared before the same court but was granted bail, while her husband remained in custody ahead of his return to court.

YEN.com.gh will share any updates that emerge after Pastor Nana Yaw Bonsu's appearance before the Accra Circuit Court.

Watch the Instagram video of Pastor Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng's court appearance footage that has been circulating online below.

Pastor jailed ten years for fraud

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that 32-year-old pastor Stephen Yaw Gyamfi was jailed for ten years for fraud by the Nsuta Circuit Court.

The pastor allegedly collected GHC78,800 from a teacher under the pretence of securing her a job in Malaysia.

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Source: YEN.com.gh