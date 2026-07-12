American reporter Larry Miller revealed details of a conversation with Abu Trica's defence attorney, Henry Hilow, following the socialite's first US court appearance

Hilow declined to issue any official public statement but confirmed the defence team was focused on reviewing prosecution evidence during the discovery process

Court records show a pretrial conference is scheduled for August 25, with the jury trial set to begin on September 8, 2026

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Fresh details have emerged in the US federal criminal case against Ghanaian socialite Frederick Kumi, better known as Abu Trica, after American reporter Larry Miller spoke with the defence attorney handling the matter.

In a video published on social media on July 11, 2026, Miller revealed that he had spoken with Abu Trica's lawyer, Henry Hilow, a criminal defence attorney, in the wake of his client's first court appearance.

Hilow stopped short of making any formal public comments on the case but told Miller the defence was focused on going through the evidence the prosecution is legally required to hand over during the discovery phase.

"I spoke with his attorney on Friday, July 10. The attorney said he had no official comment but was looking forward to reviewing the discovery in the case," Miller said.

Key Dates in Abu Trica's Federal Case

Court records signed by Judge John Adams have laid out the road ahead. A pretrial conference is scheduled for August 25, 2026, at 11:30 a.m., and the jury trial is set to begin on September 8, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

Crucially, the court will not entertain a plea agreement after the pretrial conference, meaning both sides must reach any deal before that August 25 deadline.

Abu Trica has entered a not guilty plea to two federal charges: conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

He was extradited from Ghana to the US following accusations that he conspired with Daniel Yusufi and others in an alleged fraud scheme.

Prosecutors claim the group used artificial intelligence tools to build fake identities, cultivate online relationships with victims, and then persuade those victims to transfer money under false pretences.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh