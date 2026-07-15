Fresh details have emerged about Abu Trica's ongoing fraud case in the United States

The latest update outlines what could happen if the Ghanaian businessman is convicted

Authorities also disclosed new information connected to the high-profile criminal investigation

Ghanaian businessman Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, continues to face mounting legal pressure following his extradition from Ghana to the United States over an alleged multi-million-dollar romance fraud scheme.

The US Attorney's Office has shared fresh details about Abu Trica's fraud case, including the maximum sentence he could face. Image credit: Abu Trica/The State News (Instagram & X).

Source: Instagram

Since arriving in the US, the socialite has retained veteran criminal defence attorney Henry Hilow, who has more than four decades of courtroom experience handling complex fraud, white-collar crime and criminal cases.

Hilow has recorded several notable legal victories during his career and has earned prestigious honours, including repeated recognition as an Ohio Super Lawyer and an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell for his professional excellence.

Possible sentence for Abu Trica emerges

Fresh details have now emerged regarding Abu Trica's case after the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio stated on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, outlining the charges and the possible punishment he faces if convicted.

According to the press release, Abu Trica has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy, with prosecutors stating that he faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

The office, however, stressed that any sentence would ultimately be determined by the court after considering several factors, including the defendant's criminal history, role in the alleged offences and other circumstances unique to the case.

It also noted that sentences in most cases are typically lower than the statutory maximum.

Authorities announce Abu Trica's asset seizure

The statement also disclosed that international law enforcement agencies seized several luxury assets allegedly linked to the investigation.

Among the items listed were a mansion in Ghana, a Lamborghini, a Tesla Cybertruck, a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW, which authorities say are subject to forfeiture alongside other alleged proceeds of crime.

The US Attorney's Office further noted that an indictment is only an allegation and not proof of guilt, adding that Abu Trica remains entitled to a fair trial where prosecutors must prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Prophet Roja requests Abu Trica's family

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Prophet Roja publicly appealed to Abu Trica's partner and family to get in touch with him following the businessman's extradition to the United States.

The prophet's remarks generated widespread discussion online as many Ghanaians questioned the purpose behind his unusual request.

Source: YEN.com.gh