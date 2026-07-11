Abu Trica entered a not-guilty plea in a US federal court on July 10, 2026, a day after his extradition from Ghana to the United States

The Ghanaian social media personality has secured Ohio-based legal representation as prosecutors prepare to present evidence at trial

A jury trial has been scheduled to begin on September 8, 2026, in connection with an alleged romance scam that reportedly cost victims over $8 million

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Ghanaian social media personality Frederick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica, has entered a not-guilty plea before a US federal court, with a jury trial now locked in for September 8, 2026.

Abu Trica pleads not guilty after an appearance in a US court on Friday, July 10, 2026, following extradition over an alleged $8m romance scam. Image credit: Abu Trica

Source: Facebook

The 31-year-old appeared in court on Friday, July 10, just 24 hours after being extradited from Ghana to the United States.

WUSA9 journalist Larry Miller, reporting from outside the courthouse after the proceedings, confirmed the plea and revealed that Abu Trica has already hired local legal counsel based in Ohio to handle his federal defence going forward.

Abu Trica's charges and extradition

Abu Trica arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Thursday, July 9, under FBI supervision, with footage of his arrival circulating rapidly across Ghanaian social media.

The US Department of Justice has charged him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification.

Federal prosecutors allege he was part of a criminal network that deployed artificial intelligence to craft convincing fake online personas, which were then used to build romantic relationships with elderly Americans before persuading them to transfer money.

According to authorities, the operation has been running since 2023 and is alleged to have defrauded victims of more than $8 million. A conviction on all charges could result in a significant prison term.

With the not-guilty plea now formally entered, the case advances to the trial stage, where prosecutors will lay out their evidence and Abu Trica's defence team will mount their challenge to the allegations.

Larry Miller indicated he will continue tracking the case as it develops ahead of the September hearing date.

Watch WUSA9's update on Abu Trica's court appearance and not-guilty plea below.

Reactions to Abu Trica's not-guilty plea

The latest development has kept Ghanaians glued to the story online, with strong opinions flowing in the comments.

@k.jones_offical wrote:

"He's just been accused of, wait until he's found guilty, then you all can pass your judgement, but for now 😤."

@brytdollagh said:

"He will never agree, u people set him up."

@iamana134ever added:

"$8M ???? This guy is greedy...what the heck is he doing with that???"

@Dannis wrote:

"This case is becoming interesting. I won't be surprised is he is released very soon."

Abu Trica's lawyer speaks after extradition

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, spoke after reports of his extradition.

In a video, he accused the State of deliberately denying his client access to family, counsel, and his son throughout his detention.

Source: YEN.com.gh