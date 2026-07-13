Ghanaian businessman Abu Trica has reportedly secured veteran Ohio criminal defence attorney Henry Hilow to represent him in his US court battle

Hilow spent about 11 years as an assistant county prosecutor before moving into private criminal defence practice in Cleveland

He has been named an Ohio Super Lawyer every year from 2005 to 2022 and twice recognised among the Best Lawyers in America

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Ghanaian businessman Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, appears to be in experienced hands as details of his newly assigned US lawyer's career emerge, sparking some optimism as his federal fraud case continues in the United States.

Abu Trica's veteran American lawyer, Henry Hilow, is drawing attention as details of his decades-long legal career continue to emerge. Image credit: Abu Trica/Hypemaster.

Source: Instagram

The socialite was extradited to the United States on July 9, 2026, to face charges linked to an alleged US$8 million romance fraud scheme.

Following his arrival in the United States, the US Department of Justice charged Abu Trica with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture allegation.

The offences each carry potential prison sentences of up to 20 years if he is convicted.

Prosecutors also allege that Abu Trica and his co-conspirators used artificial intelligence to orchestrate romance scams targeting elderly Americans, defrauding victims of more than US$8 million since 2023.

The Instagram video with Larry Miller's confirmation of the US Department of Justice's update on Abu Trica is below.

Who is Henry Hilow, Abu Trica’s lawyer?

As the high-profile case moves toward trial, attention has turned to the veteran American attorney now leading Abu Trica's defence.

According to reports, Henry Hilow has practised law for over 40 years after being admitted to the Ohio Bar in 1981.

He reportedly spent approximately 11 years as an assistant county prosecutor, serving as a major trial prosecutor before moving into private practice, where he built a career defending clients in criminal, fraud, RICO and white-collar crime cases.

Over the years, Hilow has established himself as one of Ohio's best-known criminal defence attorneys.

He was reportedly recognised as an Ohio Super Lawyer every year from 2005 to 2022, an honour reserved for a small percentage of lawyers selected through peer evaluations and professional achievement.

The veteran attorney has also twice been named among Best Lawyers in America and has held Martindale-Hubbell's highest AV Preeminent rating for more than two decades.

He has also served on a committee responsible for evaluating candidates for magistrate judge positions in the Federal District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

Notable cases handled by Henry Hilow

Accounts from former clients have also highlighted several favourable outcomes secured by the veteran lawyer.

One client said Hilow successfully negotiated the reduction of four third-degree felony charges and three first-degree misdemeanour charges, including child endangerment and obstruction of justice, to just three misdemeanours.

The client also reportedly received a personal bond and avoided serving jail time.

Another account described a 2005 case involving four counts of felonious assault with gun specifications. According to the client, Hilow negotiated a plea agreement resulting in a two-year sentence, of which only 18 months were served.

Following a later parole violation, the attorney reportedly secured another plea agreement that reduced the sentence to one year.

While each case depended on its own facts and circumstances, the examples have drawn attention as Abu Trica prepares for the next phase of his legal battle.

Abu Trica's US fraud case heads toward trial

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Abu Trica's legal team shared an update on the businessman’s ongoing federal court case in the United States.

According to American broadcaster WUSA9, Abu Trica is scheduled to appear in federal court for a pretrial conference on August 25, 2026.

If no plea agreement is reached before then, his trial is expected to begin on September 8, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh